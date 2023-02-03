Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usKansas City, MO
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
For Sale | 105 Canterbury Lane | Blue Bell | Jamie Adler Team
Jamie Adler of Compass RE added a new listing for sale at 105 Canterbury Lane in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 5th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. FINALLY A TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE!! CHECK THIS OUT!! A beautifully maintained and ready...
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding
The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch. Supervisors of Warminster Township unanimously approved preliminary and final land development plans for a new...
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play in or parents to burn some calories shoveling.
D2 Organization Keeping Options Open for Vacant Office Building in Collegeville
With the office market still facing many uncertainties, East Norriton’s D2 Organization has opted to keep all options open for a vacant office building in Collegeville. Paul Schwedelson reported on the opportunity for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Langhorne Hotel, among Bucks' oldest inns, is for sale. History, charm part of $2.5M asking price
The late lunch crowd was at the bar in the Langhorne Hotel and everyone seemed to know the news: the hotel, one of Bucks County’s oldest continuously operated inns, is for sale. Asking price: $2.5 million. ...
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
How Ambler Is Beating the Dubious Distinction of ‘Asbestos Capital of the World’
Scrappily resilient Amblerhas labored mightily to reinvent itself from an industrial past that once brought with it the distinction of being the “Asbestos Capital of the World.” Michael Frost, of Hidden City, chronicled the area’s transformation that balanced both safety and preservation.
Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Bridal shop in Bristol sustains water damage after fire next door
Officials say An Elegant Affair bridal gallery sustained water damage.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
Aqua Invests $2.95 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Upper Dublin, New Hanover Townships
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2.95 million in main replacement projects in Upper Dublin and New Hanover townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers in Montgomery County. In Upper Dublin Township, crews recently began replacing 6,557...
