ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 105 Canterbury Lane | Blue Bell | Jamie Adler Team

Jamie Adler of Compass RE added a new listing for sale at 105 Canterbury Lane in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 5th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. FINALLY A TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE!! CHECK THIS OUT!! A beautifully maintained and ready...
BLUE BELL, PA
VISTA.Today

Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding

The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
VISTA.Today

Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog

On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans

The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Invests $2.95 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Upper Dublin, New Hanover Townships

Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2.95 million in main replacement projects in Upper Dublin and New Hanover townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers in Montgomery County. In Upper Dublin Township, crews recently began replacing 6,557...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy