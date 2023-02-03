Read full article on original website
Denton murder suspect tracked down, captured in Oklahoma City
A Denton murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma where he is jailed awaiting extradition back to Texas. Friday night, a man was fatally stabbed at a home on the north side of Denton.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Midland Police Department discusses handling of unidentified teen's DNA
MIDLAND, Texas — There have been updates throughout the week regarding the unidentified teen found all alone in Midland, including that his DNA would be tested to try and find out who he is and if he has any family. It was the Crime Scene Unit with the Midland...
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo
We may finally have some answers. Over the past few weeks, the Dallas Zoo has been in upheaval, with a string of very strange incidents that authorities, and anyone with common sense, believed to be connected. On January 13th, a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure, prompting a shutdown of the park until the animal was found. The following day, an incision was found on the leopard’s cage, as well as the nearby langur monkey’s cage. Then, on January 21st, an […] The post Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case
ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
Woman who displayed handgun in Arlington hospital ER later fatally shot by officer
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who displayed a gun Saturday morning in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital was fatally shot by Denton County deputies hours later after she pointed the gun at them, police said. The Denton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found an...
kurv.com
Woman Shot Dead By Police At Arlington Hospital
A woman who police say displayed a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning is dead. The call came in just before 9 a.m. saying the suspect had entered the Emergency Room lobby brandishing a handgun and making suicidal comments. She eventually left the hospital and was later located at Greenbelt Corridor Park.
Midland County warns residents about scam calls regarding warrants
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is warning residents about scam phone calls circulating in the area. These fake calls tell the person they have an arrest warrant, have failed to appear for jury duty or some other situation where the victim is in trouble. They are then told they...
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
