Bend, OR

Driver Ed Instructors Needed

High Desert Driver Education is looking for instructors to help new drivers learn how to operate a vehicle and navigate the road safely and responsibly. Applicants accepted into the program will be paid for their training and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) certification time. Training begins on March 11. Once certified, instructors will work with students both in the classroom and behind the wheel. HDDE serves the Crook, Jefferson, Redmond, Sisters and Bend-La Pine school districts. Classes are located at local high schools within each district during the evening and in some instances as part of the regular school day. Home school and private school students are also welcome to sign up for HDDE programs.
REDMOND, OR
New Redmond Library Under Construction

The Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation. The new 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in fall 2024. “It’s an exciting time as we look toward the library’s future in Redmond,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We have heard the community ask for more meeting spaces, work spaces and areas for both children and teens, as well as more books and collections in general. We are responding with a new building that will provide all of that plus essential library resources and tools for our digital age.”
REDMOND, OR
‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest

(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort

A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
CORVALLIS, OR
Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers

A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser. The post Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
Ridgeview High Hosts Unified Sports Scrimmage

Ridgeview High School is hosting a basketball scrimmage including Unified Sports teams from Mountain View, Sisters, and Redmond High School. Prior to the scrimmage, all RVHS Junior and Senior students will be in attendance for the first official Unified Assembly. Scrimmaging against other school districts gives athletes a chance to...
REDMOND, OR

