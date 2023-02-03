High Desert Driver Education is looking for instructors to help new drivers learn how to operate a vehicle and navigate the road safely and responsibly. Applicants accepted into the program will be paid for their training and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) certification time. Training begins on March 11. Once certified, instructors will work with students both in the classroom and behind the wheel. HDDE serves the Crook, Jefferson, Redmond, Sisters and Bend-La Pine school districts. Classes are located at local high schools within each district during the evening and in some instances as part of the regular school day. Home school and private school students are also welcome to sign up for HDDE programs.

REDMOND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO