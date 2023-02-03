Read full article on original website
Driver Ed Instructors Needed
High Desert Driver Education is looking for instructors to help new drivers learn how to operate a vehicle and navigate the road safely and responsibly. Applicants accepted into the program will be paid for their training and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) certification time. Training begins on March 11. Once certified, instructors will work with students both in the classroom and behind the wheel. HDDE serves the Crook, Jefferson, Redmond, Sisters and Bend-La Pine school districts. Classes are located at local high schools within each district during the evening and in some instances as part of the regular school day. Home school and private school students are also welcome to sign up for HDDE programs.
New Redmond Library Under Construction
The Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation. The new 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in fall 2024. “It’s an exciting time as we look toward the library’s future in Redmond,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We have heard the community ask for more meeting spaces, work spaces and areas for both children and teens, as well as more books and collections in general. We are responding with a new building that will provide all of that plus essential library resources and tools for our digital age.”
‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest
(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects
Redmond police released security photos and requested the public’s help Friday on social media to find a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts. The post Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects appeared first on KTVZ.
Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort
A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
Former Eagle Point and Redmond Coach Seth Womack Heads Back to the Rogue Valley After Spending the Last Two Seasons in Missouri
After two years of coaching football in Missouri, Seth Womack is returning to Oregon. Womack, the former head coach at Eagle Point (2013-18) and Redmond (2019-20), has been hired as the coach at 5A Crater. He is replacing Berk Brown, who resigned to become the coach at Southern Oregon University.
Intoxicated Bend man arrested after refusing to leave Sisters restaurant, making shooting threats
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated Bend man who refused to leave a Sisters restaurant was arrested after he became aggressive with staff, made a non-specific threat about doing a school shooting and threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were...
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers
A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser. The post Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers appeared first on KTVZ.
Ridgeview High Hosts Unified Sports Scrimmage
Ridgeview High School is hosting a basketball scrimmage including Unified Sports teams from Mountain View, Sisters, and Redmond High School. Prior to the scrimmage, all RVHS Junior and Senior students will be in attendance for the first official Unified Assembly. Scrimmaging against other school districts gives athletes a chance to...
