Salida, CO

The Daily Planet

Time to weigh in on wolves

The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Girls Basketball Fall to #2 Vanguard 47-38

The Lady Demons take on a tough league opponent at home falling to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 47-38. Highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware.
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

FIBArk Donates $20,000 to the City of Salida for Paddlesport Education

On Wednesday, Jan. 25th, FIBArk donated $20,000 to the City of Salida to support the mission of paddle sports education. The FIBArk organization became a 501c3 8 years ago with the mission to educate people about paddle sports, and the City of Salida has joined forces to support, organize, and create such opportunities. The FIBArk Community Boathouse board continues to work with the City when the festival is over to facilitate programs like “Kids in Kayaks”, American Canoe Association level 1 & 2 – learn to kayak classes, and Kayak Roll session to help nurture a love of paddlesports and the river from the youngest in the community.
SALIDA, CO
Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Girls Basketball Defeat Banning Lewis 34-31

The Lady Spartans defeat the Lady Stallions for their Winterfest game 34-31. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Wyatt gave his thoughts on the girls win tonight.
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Boys Get A Win Over Banning Lewis 69-29

The Salida Spartans defeat the Banning Lewis Stallions at home for Winterfest 69-29. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Christensen gave his thoughts on the boys dominate win tonight.
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

CBI Looking for More Victims in Cripple Creek Police Investigation

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe there may be additional victims in an investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department. Kenoyer is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, intrusion while on duty, contact while on duty and attempt...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County residents warned of phone scam

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

