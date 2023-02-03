Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Consistent storms and heavy snowfall lead to better-than-average January in Summit County
A combination of recurring storms and heavy precipitation made January one of the snowiest months in years in Summit County and across Colorado, bringing with it a flurry of powder days for mountain resorts and high hopes for a strong spring ski season. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Zach...
The Daily Planet
Time to weigh in on wolves
The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunshine Today With Mountain Snow on the Way Sunday Night [Feb. 4th Weather]
We’re in for plenty of sunshine today. Snow showers will spread across the mountains Sunday night then drop into the lower elevations by Monday. The heaviest amounts will be across the divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 53 and an overnight low of 23. The...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Fall to #2 Vanguard 47-38
The Lady Demons take on a tough league opponent at home falling to the Vanguard Lady Coursers 47-38. Highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
FIBArk Donates $20,000 to the City of Salida for Paddlesport Education
On Wednesday, Jan. 25th, FIBArk donated $20,000 to the City of Salida to support the mission of paddle sports education. The FIBArk organization became a 501c3 8 years ago with the mission to educate people about paddle sports, and the City of Salida has joined forces to support, organize, and create such opportunities. The FIBArk Community Boathouse board continues to work with the City when the festival is over to facilitate programs like “Kids in Kayaks”, American Canoe Association level 1 & 2 – learn to kayak classes, and Kayak Roll session to help nurture a love of paddlesports and the river from the youngest in the community.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Girls Basketball Defeat Banning Lewis 34-31
The Lady Spartans defeat the Lady Stallions for their Winterfest game 34-31. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Wyatt gave his thoughts on the girls win tonight. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Boys Get A Win Over Banning Lewis 69-29
The Salida Spartans defeat the Banning Lewis Stallions at home for Winterfest 69-29. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Christensen gave his thoughts on the boys dominate win tonight. \. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in...
Factory in Buena Vista rolling affordable homes off an assembly line
BUENA VISTA, Colo. — At the Fading West factory in Buena Vista, VP of factory operations Sean Brown is overseeing an operation that is like a car assembly line only at this factory they're building 1,200-square-foot two-story modular homes. “A 600-square-foot first floor and a 600-square-foot second floor that’s...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
CBI Looking for More Victims in Cripple Creek Police Investigation
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe there may be additional victims in an investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department. Kenoyer is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, intrusion while on duty, contact while on duty and attempt...
Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town
According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
Fremont County residents warned of phone scam
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
