Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses.
WSFS CARES Foundation’s $2.4 Million in Donations Last Year Bring Us Closer to ‘a Day When Everyone Will Thrive’
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, provided grants and donations totaling more than $2.4 million to community organizations located across Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in 2022.
New York Times: Senior Becomes Yoga Devotee at Swarthmore Class
When the mid-60s hit Lawrence Nees, aches and pains came with it. He had less flexibility and it was harder to get up from the floor, writes Amanda Loudin for The New York Tmes. His wife was a yoga student, so when he retired as a history professor from the...
DELCO Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community.
Identical Twins at Penncrest High Organize School Blood Drive
Two Penncrest High identical twins, Michele and Jess Sun, took the lead on planning and hosting a recent blood drive at the school, with the drive’s 125 available appointments all booked by Penncrest students and faculty, writes Nate File for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The two juniors wanted to give...
Former Senator Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU).
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live.
Wall Street Journal: Empire State Building Honor Eagles, and New Yorkers are Not Pleased
The top of the Empire State Building shone in green and white lights on Sunday evening to honor the Philadelphia Eagles, and many New Yorkers were not pleased, write Jennifer Calfas and Ginger Adams Otis for The Wall Street Journal.
Clock Tower Schools Cleared to Open at Former Glen Mills School Site
A school will reopen at the former Glen Mills School property under a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Clock Tower Schools. Clock Tower was granted a provisional two-year license to run a residential and day treatment program at the site in Glen Mills.
Chester County’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Delaware County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, a Havertown resident and founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Delco Native in Arizona has a Special Video for Eagles Fans
Philadelphia Eagles fans can take a comical video tour of Phoenix’s light poles before they head out to the Super Bowl next week, writes Christie Ileto for 6abc. The video was created by journalism student Grace Del Pizzo, a Merion Mercy Academy graduate and an Arizona State University sophomore who hails from Delaware County.
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support
Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
