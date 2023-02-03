ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office

The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Native in Arizona has a Special Video for Eagles Fans

Philadelphia Eagles fans can take a comical video tour of Phoenix’s light poles before they head out to the Super Bowl next week, writes Christie Ileto for 6abc. The video was created by journalism student Grace Del Pizzo, a Merion Mercy Academy graduate and an Arizona State University sophomore who hails from Delaware County.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support

Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
