High-Paying Jobs That Aren’t Behind a Desk

While remote work is all the rage, and office jobs are still the norm, some people want to escape being confined by four walls and a screen all day. Fortunately, there are jobs that don’t involve sitting at a desk for eight hours a day. According to GoBankingRates, a lot of these non-desk jobs pay six figures. Here are high-paying jobs that will have you out and about.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
Copy of Seize the Power of LinkedIn to Land the Internship of Your Dreams

You are a high school or college student. You may or may not have a LinkedIn profile, but you know you are or will be seeking an internship. Now what?. My dad was in sales and told me that nothing gets sold sitting in an office. So what does that mean for you for an internship? Nothing happens sitting in a dorm room.
Are You Creating a Culture of Success in Business?

Every organization has a culture. It begins as soon as there are people working together, communicating about the day-to-day, vision, and purpose of the organization. Culture can be positive and vibrant with engaged employees, or it can be toxic or apathetic. As a leader, you should be intentional about creating the culture of success you want, or it will default to whatever happens. Your organization’s core values and purpose should be driving company culture.
