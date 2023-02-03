ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Finch Boards Mojave Desert Horror ‘The Outwaters’ Ahead Of U.S. Release — EFM

By Andreas Wiseman
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Ahead of the EFM , Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales, excluding North America, on horror The Outwaters .

The film follows four friends who set out to make a music video whilst camping in the sun-drenched Mojave desert. Their trip starts off like any other, but the group soon realizes something is not right. Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey begins.

North American rights have been acquired by Cinedigm who plan to release The Outwaters in theaters on February 9 followed by a launch on its horror streaming service Screambox, which is powered by studio Bloody Disgusting.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, The Outwaters has screened at Chattanooga and Panic Fest, and also took home the Jury Prize for Best Feature at Unnamed Footage Festival and Dead of Night Film Festival.

Cast includes Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as executive producer.

“I’m excited to share this movie with the world. It was filmed in the dark and dust and along the sand-swept highways of the Mojave. I’m proud of what our cast and crew accomplished together and will look back on this shoot as one of the best times of my life. It’s been a lifelong dream to make a ‘scary movie,’” said writer-director Robbie Banfitch.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes SXSW title Monolith starring Lily Sullivan, Blumhouse’s Soft & Quiet , and horror-comedy She Came From The Woods starring Cara Buono and William Sadler.

Deadline

‘The Dresden Sun’: First Look At Christina Ricci In Sci-Fi Action Pic, World Sales Deal Inked — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales to sci-fi actioner The Dresden Sun, starring Wednesday’s Christina Ricci, Mena Suvari, Linus Roache, Steven Ogg and Samantha Win. The film follows a heist that goes south when a brilliant, principled mercenary (Ogg) with a traumatic history works with an insider to steal a prized commodity called “the sphere” from Peredor Corporation and Dr. Dresden (Ricci). Above is a first look at Ricci who is coming off Netflix hit Wednesday and Showtime series Yellowjackets. Penned and directed by Michael Ryan, the film is produced by Tyler Lockamy and Michael Ryan at Archetype Pictures. The sales...
Deadline

Sony Pictures Lands Rights To Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman Short Film ‘Gnomes’ With 21 Laps Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures has acquired feature rights to Gnomes, based on Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman’s breakout horror short film. The project is currently in early development with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen & Dan Levine producing with Raaphorst. Emily Feher overseeeing for 21 Laps.  Heggelman will direct the feature. Plot details are under wraps. The short film had its North American premiere at the 2022 Fantastic Fest as well as featured in the official selection of the 2022 Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film at Cannes. Gnomes is written by Heggelman, Jasper ten Hoor, and Richard Raaphorst and produced by...
Deadline

Picture Tree Int’l To Launch Marc Rothemund’s Father & Son, Autism, Soccer Club Comedy-Drama ‘Weekend Rebels’ At EFM; Unveils First Image

EXCLUSIVE: Picture Tree Int’l (PTI) has boarded sales on German Sophie Scholls – The Final Days Oscar-nominee and hitmaker Marc Rothemund’s heart-warming family drama Weekend Rebels, inspired by the true story of a father who forged a special bond with his autistic son through the search for a perfect soccer club. The film, currently in post-production, is produced by Justyna Muesch, Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann. Their Oscar-winning banner Wiedemann & Berg Film company has delivered a slew of award-winning pictures over the years including The Lives Of Others, Never Look Away and Who Am I. SevenPictures Film co-produces. Leonine Studios...
Deadline

Lionsgate Acquiring Blumhouse Thriller ‘Imaginary’ To Be Directed By Jeff Wadlow – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is in final negotiations to acquire worldwide rights to Imaginary, a new Blumhouse thriller to be directed by Jeff Wadlow (The Curse of Bridge Hollow).  The studios will co-finance the project, with Lionsgate to present it to buyers at this month’s European Film Market. Pic is the second to team the companies following the Blum-produced Sinister for Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate released in 2012. In Imaginary, a young woman returns to her childhood home only to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and very unhappy she left. Sources tell us that the plan is for the project,...
Deadline

Andy Serkis’ Imaginarium Teams With South Korea’s Climax Studio To Develop Jason Kim’s ‘The Monster Tale’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the global success of Netflix original series D.P. and Hellbound, and the Netflix original film Jung-E, South Korea’s Climax Studio is developing filmmaker Jason Kim’s The Monster Tale along with Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions. Serkis and Cavendish will serve as executive producers on the project alongside Climax’s Byun Seung-Min. The Monster Tale brings together a warring group of three infamous East Asian monsters, an unlikely team of enemies who must unite to defeat a menacing invasion by a monster from across the seas in Europe. Kim, who has the upcoming Netflix original series Bloodhounds, is alsoknown for...
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
Deadline

Kim Petras Announces She’s First Transgender Woman To Win For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras marked her win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith by reminding folks how she trailblazed her way to the Grammy stage. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she announced from stage to huge applause. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win Smith then encouraged folks to keep standing up for his partner on “Unholy.” This is Smith’s first Grammy win...
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is talking about how Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gellar was asked about Parton being an uncredited producer on the show she starred in for seven seasons. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said on the NBC late-night show. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she...
Deadline

China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
Deadline

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Teaser Shows Jack Harlow Making Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls

Jack Harlow is making his film debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and he’s starring alongside Sinqua Walls. Watch the full preview in the video posted above! A teaser for the upcoming movie dropped and shows the banter between Harlow’s Jeremy and Walls’ Kamal. In the preview, the stars of the film argue about who is the best living film director. “I am like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Jeremy says with Kamal drawing a blank as to who he was. Jeremy adds, “Our greatest living director,” to which Kamal fires back and says, “Spike Lee is our...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone, TV’s top-rated drama, may end in spectacular fashion.  Deadline understands that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner, Paramount Global and Paramount Network are moving to end their signature show in its current form. But they are plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.  It is unclear which of the Yellowstone cast will move over to the McConaughey-led series, but it is expected to include several of the big stars.   “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for...
Deadline

Viola Davis Now An ‘EGOT’ After Grammy Win

Viola Davis has joined the coveted circle of those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, picking up the “G” in the “EGOT” title today as part of the pre-telecast for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Davis earned the Grammy for her audiobook memoir, Finding Me. “It has just been such a journey,” Davis said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!” Only 18 people have achieved the status, and Davis is the fourth Black person alongside Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to win all four.  Davis already has an Oscar, two Tony’s and an Emmy. “I wrote this...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything

Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Deadline

Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Deadline

Broadway‘s ‘Room’: First-Look Video And Photo Of Adrienne Warren In Stage Adaptation Of Acclaimed Novel And Film

EXCLUSIVE: When the announcement was made in January that Emma Donoghue had developed a play (with music) of her bestselling novel Room and the acclaimed film that followed – and that the play was heading to Broadway – plenty of New Yorkers were filled with questions (Londoners and Canadians had already seen the show). Some of the answers might be addressed in a new trailer and first-look photo provided exclusively to Deadline. How can a stage play (with music) adapt a tale of such a troubled, harrowing story of domestic abuse, with its downbeat claustrophobia and mental cruelty, translate to...
Deadline

‘Yellowjackets’: ’90s Cast Wraps Season 2 Filming Amid “Intense Work In Harsh Conditions”

Filming for Yellowjackets Season 2 has wrapped for the cast in the 90s timeline. Samantha Hanratty, young Misty Quigly, shared the news in an Instagram post. “Last day on set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby,” she shared alongside a photo with a snowy background. In the comments, Warren Kole, who plays Jeff Sadecki, replied saying, “Cast and crew have logged intense work in harsh conditions to put out this show. They have really been...
Deadline

APA Signs ‘April 29, 1992’ & ‘The Iceman’ Filmmaker Ariel Vromen

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, director and producer Ariel Vromen has signed with APA for representation. Vromen most recently directed and produced the forthcoming L.A. riots drama April 29, 1992, starring Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and the late Ray Liotta. Deadline understands that the film, marking one of Liotta’s final projects, has recently been picked up for worldwide distribution by a major studio. No further details yet, but expect them shortly. Vromen is best known for writing, directing and producing the crime drama The Iceman, starring Michael Shannon as the contract killer Richard Kuklinski. The film, which world premiered at the 2012 Venice Film...
Deadline

Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
Deadline

The Grammys GOAT: Beyoncé Becomes All-Time Champion With 32nd Career Win

Beyoncé has broken the career Grammy Awards record and is now the most-awarded artist of all time. Going into the live telecast of the Grammys, Beyoncé only needed two more wins to top the late composer Georg Solti’s record of 31 wins. During the CBS broadcast, Beyoncé tied the record after she took a win for “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song and broke it with a win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An...
