Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
How Does The Southern Tier Of New York Shake Out For Earthquakes?
And we're all shook up. Well, the Southern Tier of New York isn't, but the Buffalo area certainly was this morning (February 6th, 2023.) According to the Buffalo News, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred, at 6:15 am centered on the northeastern edge of West Seneca. New York State Earthquakes. While...
8 States Where Twin Tier Residents Will Vacation To The Most
Ever since I entered the world of camping, my trips and vacations to other states outside of New York and Pennsylvania or out of the country have pretty much ceased. For almost 25 years, I have owned a travel trailer and have parked it at area campgrounds. It was the...
New York Represents at the 2023 Grammy’s
It's once again awards season. It's mind-boggling just how many award presentations there are. According to Deadline.com, in February, the awards season includes 16 award presentations and 2 film festivals, including the Grammy Awards on February 5th. March has 12 award presentations and 1 festival including the Academy Awards on...
Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Southern Tier
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the largest open-access fast charging station for electric vehicles is now open in the Southern Tier. In a press release on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall in Delaware County is now open. Governor...
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands
National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes
Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?
Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
New York Ford Owners Warned of Huge SUV Recall
If you drive a Ford SUV and if your vehicle was recalled in 2021, surprise, this is your biyearly recall for the same issue, apparently. In 2021, many Ford SUVs were recalled because of backup camera issues and this recall is for the exact same issue. Nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
