Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
1027superhits.com
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
$100K bond for man charged in Peoria hotel bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria County judge set bond Friday for the man accused of making multiple bomb threats at the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette hotel. Val Burks, 30, was given a $100,000 bond during his Friday court appearance. Burks was also ordered to have no contact with the Pere Marquette.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
newschannel20.com
Missing man from Peoria located
The Peoria man who was last seen on January 25 has been located. Police say that Kyle Swearingen, 48 is doing well. Swearingen was located on Monday.
wvik.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest Pere Marquette Hotel bomb threat suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail. 30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
wcbu.org
Man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for central role in Peoria-area drug trafficking operation
A man living illegally in the United States has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for trafficking meth in central Illinois. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriguez operated mainly out of Arizona. He trafficked more than 23 pounds of meth and six pounds of heroin from the southwest border to the Peoria area over 10 months, said federal judge James Shadid.
Comments / 0