Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Maison Margiela Releases New “On a Date” Fragrance Inspired by Love
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
Off-White™ Pre-Fall 2023 Presents Ib Kamara's Penchant for Sleek Tailoring
Ib Kamara delivers his first Pre-Fall collection for the 2023 season for Off-White™. This time, there is an evident focus on meticulous details to inform the refined and sleek silhouettes for the pre-collection. WWD spoke with Kamara regarding his first pre-collection as the new art and image director of...
Moncler Genius Brings Immersive Experience ‘Art of Genius’ With Adidas, Pharrell, Alicia Keys & More to London Fashion Week
Moncler Genius is kicking off 2023 by moving into a new era of collaborations. The pioneering branch of the Italian luxury label is taking over London Fashion Week for “Art of Genius,” a must-see live show that brings together Moncler co-creators both familiar and fresh. The renewed initiative will get its first look during London Fashion Week at Olympia London on Feb. 20. Celebrating creativity beyond just fashion, the event will feature immersive experiences exploring all intersections of art, design, music, entertainment, sport and culture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) “Art of Genius” will stretch...
Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 was proof of John Galliano's unbeatable skill
There really is no designer working today on the level of John Galliano. He is — as Christian Dior said of Cristóbal Balenciaga, the “master of us all” — a master of seasonal metamorphosis, the Dickens of sartorial storytelling, the Da Vinci of technical construction. In fact, no designer has shaped the look of fashion on the catwalk — or the way that people dress in real life — more than Galliano, who helped blur the lines between pop culture and subculture. It’s why you’re probably scouring resale platforms for his earlier work. As the subject of the recent docuseries Kingdom of Dreams, as well as a feature-length documentary coming out next year, there is much reflection on his enormous impact over the years. But much of that focuses on way back when. What makes him a rarity in the pantheon of fashion gods is that he is still producing his best work today – at Maison Margiela, the fashion house he has called home for almost a decade. His work there is unparalleled. His only competition, it seems, is his last collection.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy
Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
Noah Cyrus wore an over-the-top puffer outfit and people are comparing the look to everything from the Michelin Man to a sleeping bag
Noah Cyrus has been wearing daring looks in Paris over the last few weeks. Most recently, she wore an ensemble made entirely of puffer material.
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
Lizzo Is a Blushing Beauty at 2023 Grammy's With Cherry Red Glow
Lizzo stunned at the 2023 Grammys with her incredible, romantic gown as the artist adorned herself in countless red roses, wearing a bright veil and sweeping dress to match, bringing in the Valentine’s Day energy a bit early. While her ensemble was undoubtedly masterpiece worthy, the Detroit native’s cherry...
5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look
Help your wardrobe blossom with inspiration from Lizzo’s floral-applique Dolce & Gabbana cape.
Moncler Announces 'The Art of Genius' Line-Up at London Fashion Week
Moncler Genius, the brand’s dedicated co-creation platform, just announced its first-ever live show, taking place during London Fashion Week. Following a series of impressive fashion collaborations since its launch in 2018, Genius has evolved to bridge the gap between multiple different industries and disciplines and now, its roster of partnerships will collide on stage. Taking place at London’s Olympia, the event will see some of the brand’s biggest collaborators, including the likes of Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Salehe Bembury, Mercedes Benz and Palm Angels, showcasing their forthcoming collections for 2023 under one roof.
Prada Replaces Gucci as the World’s Hottest Fashion Brand in New Rankings
If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get yourself some Prada. The Italian brand came out on top of the Lyst Index’s ranking of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. It moved up from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year, and unseated Gucci as the reigning brand. From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37 percent. That was in addition to a number of big changes for the company: In Q4, Prada launched its first fine jewelry collection, made of recycled gold; named the...
Celebrate Valentine's Day in Style With These Sneaker Releases
Valentine’s Day is finally upon us and there’s no better way to get ready for it than with a fresh pair of V-Day-themed kicks. Luckily, the majority of our favorite sneaker brands saw us coming, and have been gearing up for the big day with a tonne of vibrant releases in pink and red colorways.
