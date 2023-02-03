ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
DELCO.Today

Former Chiefs From Delco Weigh in on Super Bowl

Delaware County's Joe Valerio after catching a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three Eagles fans from Delco happen to be former players for the Kansas City Chiefs so they’re coming into Sunday’s Super Bowl with mixed emotions, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. Bill Maas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NorthcentralPA.com

Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

KC Zoo Makes A Little Wager with Philly Zoo Before The Big Game

The first wager between Super Bowl Cities has been made and the Kansas City Zoo is taking the lead. This Sunday Kansas City will take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl and we can expect wagers by both cities to be announced. The Kansas City Zoo has started with a little wager on its Facebook Page. the Zoo proposes the losing team’s zoo will have to wear the winning team’s gear on their iconic front entrance statue and make a meaningful donation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Hill

Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief

For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.  And it’s not President Biden.  First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Thanks to Upper Darby’s Bobby Mansure

With the Philadelphia Eagles heading to their fourth Super Bowl, “Fly, Eagles, Fly” is once again being sung loud and proud in our Delaware County communities. You can thank Upper Darby native Bobby Mansure and Brian Saunders for the version we all sing today, writes Kevin Tustin in a Jan. 25, 2018 Daily Times article.
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy