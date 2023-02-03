The first wager between Super Bowl Cities has been made and the Kansas City Zoo is taking the lead. This Sunday Kansas City will take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl and we can expect wagers by both cities to be announced. The Kansas City Zoo has started with a little wager on its Facebook Page. the Zoo proposes the losing team’s zoo will have to wear the winning team’s gear on their iconic front entrance statue and make a meaningful donation.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO