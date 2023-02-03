Read full article on original website
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Former Chiefs From Delco Weigh in on Super Bowl
Delaware County's Joe Valerio after catching a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three Eagles fans from Delco happen to be former players for the Kansas City Chiefs so they’re coming into Sunday’s Super Bowl with mixed emotions, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. Bill Maas,...
A Philly home will be a house divided when Eagles face Chiefs in the Super Bowl
One Philadelphia couple says they are the definition of a house divided.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
Space in high demand at Philadelphia bars for Super Bowl Sunday
Center City Philadelphia sports bars — especially the ones closest to Broad Street — are expected to be packed on Super Bowl Sunday. Bar and restaurant managers are doing a lot of planning for the big game between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Phil Has Spoken! Pennsylvania’s Famous Groundhog Sees His Shadow, Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter
The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Sand sculpture at Jersey Shore shows love for Super Bowl-bound Eagles
There is no denying the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans. That passion flows from the city, across the Delaware River and into South Jersey. Sorry North Jersey Giants fans, half the state flies the Eagles flag proudly. And after kicking their New York nemesis back to the swamps of the...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
KC Zoo Makes A Little Wager with Philly Zoo Before The Big Game
The first wager between Super Bowl Cities has been made and the Kansas City Zoo is taking the lead. This Sunday Kansas City will take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl and we can expect wagers by both cities to be announced. The Kansas City Zoo has started with a little wager on its Facebook Page. the Zoo proposes the losing team’s zoo will have to wear the winning team’s gear on their iconic front entrance statue and make a meaningful donation.
A Chiefs bar in Philadelphia won't be open for Super Bowl matchup vs. Eagles
If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan living in the Philadelphia area, it appears that your best bet to watch Super Bowl LVII will be doing so at a house party.
Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief
For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s not President Biden. First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Thanks to Upper Darby’s Bobby Mansure
With the Philadelphia Eagles heading to their fourth Super Bowl, “Fly, Eagles, Fly” is once again being sung loud and proud in our Delaware County communities. You can thank Upper Darby native Bobby Mansure and Brian Saunders for the version we all sing today, writes Kevin Tustin in a Jan. 25, 2018 Daily Times article.
As Birds Head to Superbowl, This Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Super Bowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dahrouch is one of...
Mercury
‘It’s a Philly thing’ is winning sign for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
LANSDALE — A local business is showing their Eagles spirit on Lansdale’s Main Street. A green sign bearing the words “It’s a Philly Thing” between a football and an eagle stands outside of Signarama Lansdale, located at Main and Green streets. “I wanted to capture...
Philadelphia Eagles Player Visits Quakertown Elementary Schools, Talks Football With Students
A member of the Philadelphia Eagles recently made a visit to several schools in the Bucks County area, where he talked sports with students. Rose Itzcovitz wrote about the recent visit for WFMZ-69 News. Britain Covey, a wide receiver and punt returner for the popular team, recently made a visit...
ASU student from Delco gives ‘tips’ to would-be pole-climbers in Phoenix
Grace Del Pizzo’s viral video pokes fun at Eagles fans. The ASU student and Delaware County native (jokingly) shares the best poles to climb at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
'Smart Cookie' Oreo the Cat Wins Pet of the Week
Oreo the cat could understand at least 25 words and phrases, and even responded accordingly.
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The winery won a 2021 dry rose and a 2020 Estate Pinot Noir. Penns Woods is a...
