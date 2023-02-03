ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Narcity USA

Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive

You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
OnlyInYourState

Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet

As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England

Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

20 Groundhog Day jokes that you'll want to tell over and over

February 2 is no laughing matter if you're counting on Punxsutawney Phil for a favorable weather prediction, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few Groundhog Day jokes in the meantime. Whether you're hoping for warmer temps or fine to withstand six more weeks of winter, Groundhog Day is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Mount Washington as cold as Mars with record-breaking wind chills of 110 below

This cold is out of this world. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington felt more like Mars than planet Earth on Friday as wind chills dipped below an unfathomable minus 110 degrees, a new record for the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US. Known for having some of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington saw air temperatures plummet to minus 46 degrees with wind speeds averaging over 100 miles per hour with gusts over 125 miles per hour as the artic air mass wreaked havoc Friday, according to the Mount Washington observatory.  Visibility atop the mountain was less than one-sixteenth of a...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
