It's a Good Morning to be in Lakewood Ranch

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Lakewood Ranch.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue expansion underway, completion expected this year

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is significantly expanding to better serve the community.

“We’ve added nine extra cottages so we can house an extra 55 dogs, 60 dogs, everything’s brand new,” said Rob Oglesby, director of development.

7th-grade cartoonist publishes first comic based on pet rat

If there is one state that is known for famous rodents, it’s Florida. However, in Lakewood Ranch, a new cartoon rat has burst onto the scene.

A lot of teenage girls would freak out if they saw a rat scurrying around their bedroom, but not 13-year-old Lily Wojtkowski; he’s part of the family.

“So rats are social creatures that I enjoy to have around me because they make me happy,” said Wojtkowski.

Lakewood Ranch housing market remains steady

Lakewood Ranch is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state.

“Lakewood ranch has 10 builders, and they range from $300,000 to $1.5 million plus," said Sigler.

Good schools, arts and culture and 100 restaurants in just a 10-mile radius are reasons why last year Sigler said 1,900 homes were sold here. It's expected to keep at that pace in 2023.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to add new building to meet growing demand

With the growth in Lakewood Ranch, the demand for healthcare is growing, too.

In fact, the CEO of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center says their hospital is growing even faster than the community.

With months to open, The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch has already sold hundreds of memberships

A new business in Lakewood Ranch is already finding success, and it's not even open yet.

The Pickleball Club at Lakewood Ranch is feeding off the game's latest craze.

Pickleball is now one of the fastest-growing sports, especially in Florida, and at this new facility, you'll be able to have some fun on the courts inside.

Lakewood Ranch business considers itself the expert in collectibles

Tucked away in Lakewood Ranch is one of the area's biggest hidden gems — Certified Collectible Group, where items are certified and authenticated.

From comic books to coins to videos, these experts are able to give them a grade.

Sarasota Rugby Club brings together all ages to learn sport

When you think of sports in Florida, rugby may not be the first thing to come to mind. But it's a growing sport in Lakewood Ranch.

They've been in their current location for seven years but have been playing in Sarasota for more than 20 years.

The Sarasota Rugby Club is a nonprofit where adults and kids can learn to play.

Florida Provisions Co. opens store in Waterside, new development of Lakewood Ranch

The Florida Provisions Co. opened just a few months ago in Waterside, one of the newest developments in Lakewood Ranch.

It was started by a local husband and wife, looking to branch off from their small business in St. Pete and open a new location in this area.

Lake Erie College of Medicine finds home in Lakewood Ranch

Nearly 2,000 students study medicine in Lakewood Ranch at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine or LECOM.

The two buildings hold medical, pharmacy, dental and health administration students.

The students live in the area for about four years through their coursework.

Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand

One growing business here in Lakewood Ranch all started with an idea, a garage and a bright look at the future.

From that came Lickety Split Ice Cream.

The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.

Loaded Canon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch is first distillery in Manatee County

Gasparilla may be over, but Lakewood Ranch has some pirates of their own at Loaded Canon Distillery.

Located in a commercial district of the community, the pirate-themed distillery is award-winning (seriously, expect a "yo ho" when you arrive), from its vodka to its gin.

It's the hobby of founder Steve Milligan, who takes great pride in creating different options for his customers.

Sarasota's Out-of-Door-Academy takes part in national mural project

When it comes to education, there are many options in Lakewood Ranch, from elementary to collegiate levels to public and private schools.

We stopped by Out-of-Door Academy, an independent school with a campus in Lakewood Ranch.

The students at both campuses recently complete a piece of a huge mural called the 10,000 Flowers Project.

In heart of Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota Polo Club brings professionals from all over

As development closes in around it, the Sarasota Polo Club remains.

"They call it the sport of Kings. It's also called hockey on horseback. It is a unique sport," said Mason Wroe, Director of Polo at the Sarasota Polo Club.

This is one of Florida's pristine Polo clubs and the only club on Florida's west coast.

The Sarasota Polo Club opened in 1991, welcoming players and visitors from around the world.

Lakewood Ranch marks 30 years of development, continued growth

Lakewood Ranch stretches three exits off I-75 between Manatee and Sarasota counties.

We're told it's about the size of two Manhattans, and as far as population goes, you're looking at double the size of Dunedin.

Lakewood Ranch is a master-planned community with about 20 villages.

