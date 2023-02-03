Read full article on original website
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
Sunshine for most today, warmer but cloudy Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies are currently working to clear out cloud cover left over Mid-Michigan this morning. As of 9am about half of the area has seen skies rapidly clear revealing full sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm in the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon, making it quite a bit warmer than the past few days. However, with winds continuing to gust between 15-25mph through mid-afternoon, wind chills will stay in the mid teens to low 20s all day. Into tonight we only cool down into the mid 20s for a few hours before stiff southwest winds help was start warming up pretty early tomorrow morning.
It’s so cold out today Michigan has ‘diamond dust’ falling from the sky
If you look out your window today and see tiny, sparkling snowflakes that appear to be falling from a clear blue sky, it’s not snow. It’s diamond dust. It’s happening in parts of Northern Michigan today, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service. Staff at the...
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
Frigid temperatures followed by spring-like warmth in Michigan
Temperatures near zero with brutal wind chills will end soon. In fact, some spring-like warmth will quickly surge back into the state of Michigan by the time we head into next week.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
January snowfall way down for all of Michigan
January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
Is winter toast? Brutal Arctic cold may be done after Saturday morning
It’s only February, but indications are the weather pattern is going to turn warmer-than-normal for at least a few weeks. Some enhanced long-range modeling shows the warmer-than-normal temperatures could even last into early March. This means we might feel winter’s last near-zero or below-zero temperatures Friday night. First...
Michigan to see dangerously cold temperatures - How to stay safe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Man Winter will come after Michigan with a vengeance Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan as temperatures plummet. With wind chills as low as 15 below zero, it will not be safe to be outside. Keeping...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Feb. 6
Michigan taxpayers could be receiving a $180 “inflation relief check” from the government if Whitmer’s proposed “lowering Michigan costs” plan becomes law. Officers from Midland PD and Bay City Department of Public Safety raise money for the Special Olympics through the Polar Plunge. Bookstore Hosting...
Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here
Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
'I thought I was alone': Duo runs popular Facebook page, festival of West Michigan witches
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan women created a unique festival to bring together a community — or rather, a coven. “We have a crystal vendor, we have books, we have brooms,” said Erica Franke, one of the organizers. Katrina Peshka and Franke are the minds...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
