SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies are currently working to clear out cloud cover left over Mid-Michigan this morning. As of 9am about half of the area has seen skies rapidly clear revealing full sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm in the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon, making it quite a bit warmer than the past few days. However, with winds continuing to gust between 15-25mph through mid-afternoon, wind chills will stay in the mid teens to low 20s all day. Into tonight we only cool down into the mid 20s for a few hours before stiff southwest winds help was start warming up pretty early tomorrow morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO