ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm

This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Sunshine for most today, warmer but cloudy Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies are currently working to clear out cloud cover left over Mid-Michigan this morning. As of 9am about half of the area has seen skies rapidly clear revealing full sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm in the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon, making it quite a bit warmer than the past few days. However, with winds continuing to gust between 15-25mph through mid-afternoon, wind chills will stay in the mid teens to low 20s all day. Into tonight we only cool down into the mid 20s for a few hours before stiff southwest winds help was start warming up pretty early tomorrow morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

January snowfall way down for all of Michigan

January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan to see dangerously cold temperatures - How to stay safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Man Winter will come after Michigan with a vengeance Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan as temperatures plummet. With wind chills as low as 15 below zero, it will not be safe to be outside. Keeping...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Feb. 6

Michigan taxpayers could be receiving a $180 “inflation relief check” from the government if Whitmer’s proposed “lowering Michigan costs” plan becomes law. Officers from Midland PD and Bay City Department of Public Safety raise money for the Special Olympics through the Polar Plunge. Bookstore Hosting...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here

Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.

Comments / 0

Community Policy