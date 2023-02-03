ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

theava.com

New Mendocino County Courthouse On Track

Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week

Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
CLOVERDALE, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside

A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg

A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It

A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
UKIAH, CA

