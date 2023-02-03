Read full article on original website
theava.com
New Mendocino County Courthouse On Track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
Willits News
Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week
Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
OnlyInYourState
After A Trip To The International Sea Glass Museum In Northern California, Get Outside And Explore Noyo Headlands Park
Northern California is home to so many incredible attractions. Visiting the International Sea Glass Museum in Fort Bragg and the nearby Noyo Headlands park is the perfect way to sample a little bit of what makes this part of the state so great. Here is an idea for a day trip in Northern California.
