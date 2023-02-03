ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Linden community comes together to discuss controversial mural

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural painted by kids in Linden is raising concerns for some in the community, so people came together on Saturday to talk and share their opinions. The mural was created by a group of young people through Linden Murals of Empowerment, a program run...
COLUMBUS, OH
Union County Humane Society's longest resident adopted after 17 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The longest resident at the Union County Humane Society found her fur-ever family on Monday!. Ashley, a mixed breed, has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. Monday marked 17 months exactly. Good Day Columbus featured the sweet 4-year-old pooch on television and...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Polar Plunge For A Good Cause This Weekend

The Columbus Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio presented by G&J Pepsi and The Basement Doctor is coming up on Saturday, February 11th at their brand-new location, Lower.com Field, with the Columbus Crew. Proceeds raised help provide year-round sports, health education, and leadership programs for 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Zoo: Send a Penguin-Tines to someone special for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you looking for a gift for someone special this Valentine's Day? The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a perfect idea!. Send your significant other a "Penguin-Tines," which is a Valentine's Day-themed video message featuring one of the zoo's penguins. The video will include penguin...
COLUMBUS, OH
Big Time Rush to perform in Columbus this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big Time Rush is coming to Columbus this summer!. The pop band announced they will be making a stop at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, July 15. The Can't Get Enough Tour will also take place in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati. Special guests Jax and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus celebrating Black Girl Dad Week

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — In honor of Black History Month, the Columbus Urban League is sponsoring 'Black Girl Dad Week.'. The Founder and Clinical Director at Male Behavioral Health, Jewel Woods and the Principal of Columbus city Preparatory School for Girls joined Good Day Columbus . They...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware County Good Deeds initiative returns for 2023

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County's Good Deeds team is back for another year with the goal to help residents plan for the future with special seminars and workshops. First started in 2018, Good Deeds is a joint initiative by Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, Clerk of the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Columbus City Council outlines top priorities for this year's operating budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council on Monday introduced its priorities for the 2023 operating budget. The members presented more than $23 million in amendments focused on strengthening neighborhoods, providing access to affordable and quality housing and workforce development, among other priorities. The budget highlights "what we've heard...
COLUMBUS, OH
Coshocton man dies after house trailer falls on him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Coshocton County has died after a house trailer fell on him Sunday afternoon. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. in reference to a man trapped under a house trailer along Keene Township Road 47.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Man rescued from ditch at Columbus construction site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters saved a man trapped in a trench at a construction site Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Columbus Division Fire got the call that a man was trapped in a ditch on West State Street. Crews arrived to find the man buried up to his waist in the trench.
COLUMBUS, OH
1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
COLUMBUS, OH
Person shot near Linden Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
COLUMBUS, OH

