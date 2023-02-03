ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Bronson wraps up Big 8 Conference wrestling title, UC takes 2nd, Quincy 3rd

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings wrapped up the Big 8 Conference championship on Saturday by winning the conference meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings finished first at the conference meet with 169 points. Union City finished second with 161 ½ points while Quincy was third with 143 ½ points.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson 2nd, Coldwater 5th at Trojan Invitational, Rubley earns spot on All Tourney Team

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Calhoun wins uneven bars at Plymouth Canton meet

PLYMOUTH, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team traveled to Plymouth Canton on Saturday for what is known as the “Pre state meet”. Eighteen schools from throughout the state were represented in the invitational. Coldwater had a small group of gymnasts in an effort to...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Big 8 race tightens as Bronson beats Concord, UC wins, Quincy loses

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings handed the Concord Yellow Jackets their first loss in the Big 8 Conference with a 50-45 road victory on Friday night. Saylor Wotta led Bronson with 17 points while Kam Brackett had 13 points and Boston Bucklin added 10 points. The...
BRONSON, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
wtvbam.com

On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf

Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
COLDWATER, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Lynda M. Slater

Lynda M. Slater, 76, of Coldwater, formerly of Bronson, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Maple Lawn Medical care Facility, Coldwater. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Yvonne G. Feltner

Yvonne G. Feltner, 73, of Tekonsha, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at home under the care of ProMedica Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Yvonne’s life will take place at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI 49094, with Pastor David Holt of East Ovid United Brethren Church officiating. Cremation will follow and interment will take place later at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
TEKONSHA, MI
WOOD

Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average

Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Reverend James O’Leary

Reverend James O’Leary, 87, entered into eternal life February 3, 2023 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment, with Reception of the Body at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Prayer Service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Reverend O’Leary...
KALAMAZOO, MI

