wtvbam.com
Bronson wraps up Big 8 Conference wrestling title, UC takes 2nd, Quincy 3rd
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings wrapped up the Big 8 Conference championship on Saturday by winning the conference meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings finished first at the conference meet with 169 points. Union City finished second with 161 ½ points while Quincy was third with 143 ½ points.
wtvbam.com
Bronson 2nd, Coldwater 5th at Trojan Invitational, Rubley earns spot on All Tourney Team
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater and Bronson Boys Varsity Bowling teams competed in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational on Sunday. The Cards bowled 2 regular games of 799 and 859. Then they bowled two 4 game Baker blocks, with totals of 593 and 657, to finish with a total of 2,908 for the qualifying round. The Cards missed the cut by just eight pins, finishing fifth out of 14 teams.
wtvbam.com
Calhoun wins uneven bars at Plymouth Canton meet
PLYMOUTH, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team traveled to Plymouth Canton on Saturday for what is known as the “Pre state meet”. Eighteen schools from throughout the state were represented in the invitational. Coldwater had a small group of gymnasts in an effort to...
wtvbam.com
Big 8 race tightens as Bronson beats Concord, UC wins, Quincy loses
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings handed the Concord Yellow Jackets their first loss in the Big 8 Conference with a 50-45 road victory on Friday night. Saylor Wotta led Bronson with 17 points while Kam Brackett had 13 points and Boston Bucklin added 10 points. The...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
wtvbam.com
On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
wtvbam.com
Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater’s McDonalds lobby reopens after remodeling project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The lobby at the Coldwater McDonalds store is back open following a recent renovation project. The Maynard Family owns the restaurant and would to thank every one for their patience as the service area was remodeled. The drive-thru remained open during the project. You will...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Metcalf
Teresa Ann Metcalf (Nee McKenna), 74, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2023, after a brief stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 7 at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater, Michigan. The family will receive friends and visitors for a viewing 11:00 a.m.-5:00...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Lynda M. Slater
Lynda M. Slater, 76, of Coldwater, formerly of Bronson, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Maple Lawn Medical care Facility, Coldwater. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Yvonne G. Feltner
Yvonne G. Feltner, 73, of Tekonsha, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at home under the care of ProMedica Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Yvonne’s life will take place at 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, MI 49094, with Pastor David Holt of East Ovid United Brethren Church officiating. Cremation will follow and interment will take place later at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Reverend James O’Leary
Reverend James O’Leary, 87, entered into eternal life February 3, 2023 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment, with Reception of the Body at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Prayer Service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Reverend O’Leary...
WILX-TV
Michigan bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by fishing, hunting gear
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eagles are being exposed to lead and it’s killing them. Wildlife experts said it’s incredibly common. Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids said Thursday it was treating three eagles for lead poisoning. Even just a small amount of lead can be deadly for these big, majestic, birds.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
