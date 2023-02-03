ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Times

Your health: February is great time to think about your heart health

By Krutika Simon
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEdJA_0kbBZobk00

We often think of Valentine's Day when we think about the month of February — it is one of my favorite months as it is filled with chocolate and roses. However, February is also a very important month in the field of medicine — heart month. American Heart Month started in the 1960s and has been celebrated to educate and inform people about the ever so important battle against heart disease.

February is also one of my husband’s favorite months because, well, football and the Super Bowl. In a twist of events, the irony was lost on me when a couple weeks ago we watched Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin crumble on the field during a regular NFL football game. It was later determined to be cardiac arrest. Heart disease affects anyone and everyone, so let's talk about it.

Valentine's Day ideasOn the Menu: Upland Brewing, Irish Lion, FARMbloomington, Hive offer Valentine's specials

The heart is a muscle that beats to keep us alive — to keep blood flowing and allow for nutrients and oxygen to be distributed to our body. It is one of the most vital and sensitive organs we have. If our hearts are not healthy it affects virtually every part of our body. Heart disease is a common condition that affects the blood vessels that supply the heart muscle.

Cholesterol can build up in the body and cause atherosclerosis (a build of plaque). This can essentially constrict the blood vessels and cause heart attacks or strokes. Cholesterol increases can be attributed to various reasons — mostly because of diet and lifestyle factors such as smoking, a lack of exercise, high blood pressure and diabetes. Remember it this way — our bodies are high functioning systems with the heart as one of the main engines. Like any engine there are various parts that help the engine function to its full capacity and all the parts need to work in order for the engine to function. If the pipes leading to the engine are failing or “clogged,” the engine will start failing. This is exactly how our hearts work. But what can we do to prevent heart disease?

Prevention is key.

Yep, it’s me preaching again to quit smoking! Smokers are two to four times more likely to get heart disease, and they are at a doubled risk of stroke.

Get regular blood work done. Your LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (good cholesterol, yes there is good cholesterol!) should be checked yearly. Eat healthy and maintain a healthy weight. If you have high blood pressure take steps to reduce your blood pressure by medication, diet, exercise or a combination of the three. If you have diabetes or are pre-diabetic work toward reducing and stabilizing your blood sugar by again, medication, diet, exercise or a combination.

There are many ways you can reduce the risk of heart disease but all starts with the first step, literally and figuratively. Moving more, eating less and knowing your numbers will go a long way toward a healthy lifestyle. Symptoms that something may be amiss with heart health include chest pain, dizziness and shortness of breath, swollen feet or ankles.

Always remember if you have extreme chest pain accompanied with shortness of breath you will need to call 911.

Our hearts are sensitive organs, and we owe it to our hearts to keep them healthy. Our hearts work while we sleep, eat, breathe and never quit on us. I hope you take a few steps to have a healthy heart, remember that small changes can make a big difference. Wishing you a happy and healthy February!

Krutika Simon is a pharmacist based in Bloomington with a focus on health and wellness and specialty medications. You can contact her at KrutikaSimon@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Be the steward of your own heart health — here’s how

February is American Heart Month, a perfect time to strengthen cardiovascular health. And, says Dr. Allen Taylor, there’s so much that people can do — without medical intervention — to improve their heart health. Taylor, chairman of cardiology at Medstar Health Heart and Vascular Institute, shared details...
WASHINGTON STATE
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
msn.com

5 of the Best Foods for Heart Health

When it comes to heart health, some factors are out of your control -- like, say, your blood type. But other factors are more changeable, including your diet. Everyone from the American Heart Association to the US Department of Health and Human Services recommends making specific food choices to support a healthy heart. Because foods for heart health can reduce other potential cardiovascular issues -- like high blood pressure and high cholesterol -- it's worth keeping in mind as you plan your weekly meals.
msn.com

Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
MHK Fitness

How Can I Lose Weight Around My Stomach And Waist

Losing weight around the stomach and waist can be a challenge for many people, especially for those who are prone to storing fat in these areas. The good news is that with the right combination of diet and exercise, you can achieve your goal of a slimmer waistline. Here are some tips and strategies that you can use to lose weight and improve your overall health.
Wbaltv.com

Tips to help children's hearts for American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, a time for awareness of heart-related conditions affecting adults and children and for offering tips to help keep hearts healthy. Joining us with more on child heart health is pediatric cardiologist Dr. William Ravekes from Johns Hopkins medicine.
The Healthy

One Major Effect of Belly Fat on Early Death Risk, New Study Finds

There’s little debate that strong, flat abs are an aesthetically pleasing sign of people who take care of themselves through consistent exercise and healthy eating. Turns out, a trim tummy can also say a lot about what’s going on under the skin. It’s important to understand the two...
MedicalXpress

Ideal cardiovascular health can help people live longer: Study

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the greatest contributors to global deaths. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), ideal cardiovascular health (ICH) is determined by a combination of seven behavioral and medical factors, such as (i) no smoking, (ii) body mass index [BMI] < 23 kg/m2, (iii) adequate physical activity, (iv) a balanced diet, (v) total cholesterol < 200 mg/dL, (vi) blood pressure < 120/80 mm Hg, and (vii) fasting glucose < 100 mg/dL.
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy