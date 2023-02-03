ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Nothing — not cancer, diabetes, a pandemic — stops Bedford native Jeff Day from singing

By Connie Shakalis
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIWlq_0kbBZnj100

Stage 4 cancer and now Type 2 diabetes and recent the pandemic have only increased the determination — and career success — of Hoosier singer-songwriter Jeff Day. He's bringing some musical friends and his older brother Andy Day with him when he comes to the Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Feb. 18.

The first song I heard Jeff sing was a cover of "These Eyes" by The Guess Who, a rock band from Canada. The song was written by the band's lead singer, Burton Cummings, and lead guitarist, Randy Bachman. It is on that band's 1969 album.

I wanted to hear more Jeff Day covers and originals. He recorded "These Eyes" in Los Angeles in a sophisticated modern studio, but even if it had come from his home studio (in his family of four's spare bedroom) I think it would have moved me.

Look him up on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music or Facebook. His tenor falsetto slides down to a deeper baritone then darts back up again. Intensity flares, then settles down to serenity. In other words, he's got range and surprises.

He's never been a big social media user, so it's not easy to find much of him online. That's changing soon however, as he begins to upload more videos.

Truth is, he hasn't needed to promote himself; he's one of those musicians who gets regular gigs without trying.

"When I was in my 20s and early 30s, I would promote myself as an artist more." Then he had kids and went back to school. "I never would have finished this album if I hadn't gotten cancer. There's the silver lining."

Receiving chemotherapy every two weeks doesn't deter him from writing all of his songs — his new album, "Manifest," has 17. On it he also plays all of the instruments and sings all the vocals, which means he harmonizes with himself.

Wait. He confessed that he does get help singing — on one track only. "My 6-year-old daughter was sitting on my lap near the microphone with reverb on it. It's cute." He kept it in.

Most of his gigs are weekly, as a solo artist, in Indianapolis. (He's from Bedford but lives in Fishers.) Even without a lot of social media marketing yet, he turns down twice as many jobs as he accepts.

"I'm blessed. I play in places with built-in crowds. Trendy restaurants and pubs." One of those is the A-list venue Prime 47 steakhouse in downtown Indy, built in 1895 for the Indiana Gas Co.

His show in Bloomington will include his solo work as well as numbers with colleagues who will harmonize and otherwise entertain. Chris Combs will play percussion, and members of Stone Carnival, a band with whom Jeff played in Bloomington years ago, will join.

How does Jeff relax? He owns 500 vinyls, and a Sansui receiver from the 1970s. "Listening is therapeutic."

If you go

WHAT: An Evening with Jeff Day (and friends): local singer-songwriter performs his first theater showcase

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18

WHERE: Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave.TICKETS: $10-$20 general admission online at https://bit.ly/3DxkV75 or at the theater box office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME

Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
AVON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
showmegrantcounty.com

Grant County’s and Hollywood’s Original Rebel – James Dean

One of America’s greatest cultural icons hails from right here in Grant County. James Dean was born in Marion, Indiana in 1931, later moving to his aunt and uncle’s farm in Fairmount, Indiana. Dean became popular among his classmates and participated in many extracurriculars, such as baseball, basketball, drama and public speaking. Dean eventually headed to California and to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Fusion Crunch

BLOOMINGTON - It is a cold day and I need some hearty flavor to warm me up. Time to check out a spot in town that’s serving a ton of tasty plates, each with a unique twist. Last summer, several foodies teamed up to bring a range of flavors to the Twin Cities: Fusion Crunch.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy