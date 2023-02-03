ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Column: Multi-faith alliance stands with Bloomington Asian community in wake of attack

By Adrianne Meier
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oczvc_0kbBZmqI00

The Bloomington Multi-faith Alliance (BMA) categorically condemns anti-Asian violence in the wake of a racially-motivated, anti-Asian attack on an Indiana University student of Asian descent who was disembarking a Bloomington city bus on Jan. 11. We join with and support the IU Asian Culture Center in “implor[ing] the public and the City of Bloomington to start conversations about the current racial climate in our city and state.” As people of faith, we offer our prayers and well-wishes to the victim and her family.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism has stated that anti-Asian violence rose 339% between 2021 and 2022 and remains at unprecedented levels. In the wake of this horrific act of violence, BMA is determined to stand with Asian and Asian American residents of Bloomington to build the trust and solidarity that will make our community a truly welcoming place for all our residents to live.

As an organization dedicated to promoting the religious principles of compassion, peace, social and economic justice, and stewardship of the earth, we call on the people of Bloomington to join us in the work of realizing racial justice. Together, let us build trust and solidarity with our neighbors to create a rich and beautifully diverse community in which all people can live in peace and safety, trusting that they enjoy the love and respect of the entire community.

Adrianne Meier submitted this column on behalf of the Bloomington Multi-faith Alliance which promotes the religious principles of compassion, peace, social and economic justice and stewardship of the Earth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Scam Alert: fake job applications

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX59

Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy