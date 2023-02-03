ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FL Technics receives Part-CAMO services approval for Airbus A220, Boeing B737-MAX and B787 aircraft

By MRO Business Today
mrobusinesstoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFmitrynews

Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s

The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.
Aviation International News

Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders

British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
mrobusinesstoday.com

Kellstrom Aerospace secures aerospace filtration products distribution contract from Global Filtration

Kellstorm Aerospace will be the distributor for Global Filtration, Inc commercial aerospace filtration products eligible for installation on a broad range of aircraft. Kellstrom Aerospace has announced that the company has been appointed as the worldwide aviation commercial aftermarket distributor of Global Filtration, Inc. According to the newly signed agreement, Kellstorm Aerospace will be the distributor for commercial aerospace filtration products eligible for installation on a broad range of aircraft. Kellstrom Aerospace is a global commercial aftermarket OEM Distribution providing a comprehensive range of aircraft lifecycle solutions.
Interesting Engineering

Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
Robb Report

This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt

Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Chinese Surveillance Balloon flying over US Shot Down By F-22 by means of one AIM-9X in the first known air-to-air takedown for a Raptor

The F-22 Raptor fired the AIM-9X Sidewinder from 58,000 feet, hitting the balloon operating at around 60,000 to 65,000 feet. On Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:39 pm Eastern time, a US Air Force (USAF) F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. successfully shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, Air & Space Forces Magazine reports. According to senior US defense and military officials, the Raptor fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder into the approximately 90-foot wide balloon, causing it to fall towards the Atlantic Ocean.
MONTANA STATE
mrobusinesstoday.com

SG Aero purchases an ALSIM AL250 simulator

The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). ALSIM designs specific simulators which are the exact replicas of actual aircraft, announces that SG Aéro based at the Troyes LFQB airfield, France, has bought an ALSIM AL250 simulator. The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). Additionally, with just a flick of a switch, it provides both traditional and glass cockpits for every flight model. Since its inception, this device has been extremely well received, and more than 80 of them have already been installed and are currently being used successfully around the world.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Chinese surveillance balloon flies over US: Nellis AFB scrambles two F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets

The USAF scrambled two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters from Nellis AFB on Feb. 1, 2023 to observe a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental US. The US Air Force (USAF) scrambled two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters from Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nev. on Feb. 1, 2023 to observe a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental US, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy