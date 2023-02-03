FL Technics receives Part-CAMO services approval for Airbus A220, Boeing B737-MAX and B787 aircraft

The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). ALSIM designs specific simulators which are the exact replicas of actual aircraft, announces that SG Aéro based at the Troyes LFQB airfield, France, has bought an ALSIM AL250 simulator. The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). Additionally, with just a flick of a switch, it provides both traditional and glass cockpits for every flight model. Since its inception, this device has been extremely well received, and more than 80 of them have already been installed and are currently being used successfully around the world.

16 HOURS AGO