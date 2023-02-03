FL Technics receives Part-CAMO services approval for Airbus A220, Boeing B737-MAX and B787 aircraft

Read full article on original website
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
Boeing's final 747 jumbo jet delivery takes artistic liberties in its flight to Cincinnati
The massive jet has been in service since 1969, popular for its capability to ferry several hundred passengers at a time around much of the globe without the need for refueling stops.
Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s
The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Business Insider
The US Air Force's newest fighter jet just showed off a new way to fire missiles
The US Air Force recently announced that, on November 29, 2022, the two F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets delivered to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, launched air-to-air missiles for the first time from their new outer wing weapon stations. According to the press release, the 96th Test Wing's pilots fired...
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
marketscreener.com
Nepal aircraft that crashed had no thrust motion in engines before landing, says panel
KATHMANDU (Reuters) -An aircraft that crashed in Nepal last month, killing 71 people on board, had no thrust motion in its engines in the final leg of its descent, a government-appointed panel investigating the accident said on Monday. The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra...
DARPA’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Flew Its Final Test, Follow-On To Come
Lockheed MartinLessons learned throughout DARPA's Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept effort will be applied to the agency’s new MoHAWC program.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Kellstrom Aerospace secures aerospace filtration products distribution contract from Global Filtration
Kellstorm Aerospace will be the distributor for Global Filtration, Inc commercial aerospace filtration products eligible for installation on a broad range of aircraft. Kellstrom Aerospace has announced that the company has been appointed as the worldwide aviation commercial aftermarket distributor of Global Filtration, Inc. According to the newly signed agreement, Kellstorm Aerospace will be the distributor for commercial aerospace filtration products eligible for installation on a broad range of aircraft. Kellstrom Aerospace is a global commercial aftermarket OEM Distribution providing a comprehensive range of aircraft lifecycle solutions.
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt
Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
Breaking Defense
UK Royal Navy ‘confident’ a starboard propeller problem on aircraft carrier not a class-wide issue
BELFAST — The UK is “confident” a mechanical issue that shut down its newest aircraft carrier for the last five months is not a class-wide design flaw, and believes the ship could return to service as soon as this fall, top officials said this week. A starboard...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Chinese Surveillance Balloon flying over US Shot Down By F-22 by means of one AIM-9X in the first known air-to-air takedown for a Raptor
The F-22 Raptor fired the AIM-9X Sidewinder from 58,000 feet, hitting the balloon operating at around 60,000 to 65,000 feet. On Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:39 pm Eastern time, a US Air Force (USAF) F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. successfully shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, Air & Space Forces Magazine reports. According to senior US defense and military officials, the Raptor fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder into the approximately 90-foot wide balloon, causing it to fall towards the Atlantic Ocean.
mrobusinesstoday.com
SG Aero purchases an ALSIM AL250 simulator
The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). ALSIM designs specific simulators which are the exact replicas of actual aircraft, announces that SG Aéro based at the Troyes LFQB airfield, France, has bought an ALSIM AL250 simulator. The AL250 simulator, which is a re-configurable SEP/MEP simulator certified as an EASA FNPT II and TC Level 2 IPC, meets the needs of initial phase training (PPL, CPL, IR/ME). Additionally, with just a flick of a switch, it provides both traditional and glass cockpits for every flight model. Since its inception, this device has been extremely well received, and more than 80 of them have already been installed and are currently being used successfully around the world.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Chinese surveillance balloon flies over US: Nellis AFB scrambles two F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets
The USAF scrambled two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters from Nellis AFB on Feb. 1, 2023 to observe a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental US. The US Air Force (USAF) scrambled two F-22 Raptor stealth fighters from Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nev. on Feb. 1, 2023 to observe a Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental US, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.
