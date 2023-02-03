ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ top news for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?

🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation

I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
HAZLET, NJ
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

