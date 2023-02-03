Read full article on original website
NJ top news for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?
🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Pizza Bowl 3: Pizza and meatball champions chosen by the people of NJ
Pizza Bowl 3 has come and gone. What an incredible incredible day it was!. What makes the Pizza Bowl trophy different than the other "Best Pizza" awards is that, unlike some national rag who sent a guy on a pizza tour, Pizza Bowl relies on the people of New Jersey to come out, and out they came.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one
It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event. Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles. The first was a snowstorm where it...
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
10 unique, out-of-the-way spots to check out in New Jersey
Our state has so many popular attractions, some of which are known worldwide. Whether it's the shore, our major theme parks, boardwalks, amazing state and county parks and our great downtowns, New Jersey has a lot to offer. There is more to the state than just the popular go-to places...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
According to Yelp, the top 5 best pizzerias in North America are nowhere near NJ
You read that right. Apparently, the best pizza in North America, going beyond the United States, is not in our region. And everyone in New Jersey should take issue with this. Now it would be one thing to name somewhere in New York City as having the best slice. We'd still have an issue with that on our side of the river, but at least it's fair competition.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances. Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
Biggest parade in NJ celebrates 50 years with a big celebration
Who doesn’t like a parade? Well, you’re in luck, New Jersey’s largest parade, the 50th annual Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Sunday, March 5. The parade is filled with bands, pipes and drums, marchers and floats and even me. I’ve been in the...
A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year. The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
Pizza Bowl 3: Which NJ pizzerias are leading, what to expect at the event
Who will win Pizza Bowl 3 and hoist the coveted trophy this Saturday, Feb 4, at Red's Restaurant and Bar in the Meadowlands?. That's what we'll find out starting at noon! There will be a cast of celebrity judges including YOU, and New York Giants Super Bowl champion Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker" who will present the trophy, as well as these guys...
