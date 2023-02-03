Read full article on original website
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?
🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
Thousands of temp workers in N.J. will get new rights under law Murphy just signed
Temporary workers in New Jersey will soon receive sweeping new protections and rights under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday, capping a years-long journey for labor and immigration advocates who fought for the measure against pushback from business leaders and several legislative setbacks. Supporters say the “Temp Worker Bill...
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law
A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
What’s your boss’s number? NJ bill targets telemarketer disclosures
You may be unaware that telemarketers are already required to share certain pieces of information with New Jersey residents within the first 30 seconds of the unwanted call. Now lawmakers are moving ahead with legislation that would force telemarketers to divulge even more information before a conversation can begin. Under...
wrnjradio.com
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ top news for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one
It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event. Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles. The first was a snowstorm where it...
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
NJ lawmakers push to prevent foreign ownership, keep farms locally owned
State Senator Doug Steinhardt said China has been buying up land in states around the country and doesn’t want that to happen in NJ, which is why he introduced a bill that would make it illegal for foreign entities to own farmland in the state.
Closures starting on NJ-bound side of Holland Tunnel
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close six nights a week starting Sunday night. The closure will start at 11 p.m. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey will use the time to make “critical repairs from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.” Closures are expected to […]
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
Utility bill just go way up? This scam could be costing you thousands in New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too.
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
omahanews.net
New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court
TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
SNAP Emergency Money Could Be Restored if NJ Law Passes
A new bill is heading to the desk of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. If passed, this law would boost the SNAP benefits of thousands of residents who will lose pandemic-era food assistance by the end of...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
