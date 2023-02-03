ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.5 PST

😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?

🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
LehighValleyLive.com

E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law

A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
94.5 PST

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
94.5 PST

NJ top news for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation

I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Closures starting on NJ-bound side of Holland Tunnel

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close six nights a week starting Sunday night. The closure will start at 11 p.m. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey will use the time to make “critical repairs from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.” Closures are expected to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams

⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
omahanews.net

New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
