Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
NYPD officer from Deer Park clinging to life following Brooklyn shooting
An NYPD officer from Deer Park is fighting for his life this morning after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend while off-duty. Police say the off-duty officer arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car on Ruby Street in East New York. He...
Source: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured during armed robbery is from Deer Park
According to the NYPD, the officer is a five-year veteran of the force who works patrol.
'Explosive device' sets SUV on fire in Long Island driveway: police
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
NYPD: Man shot, critically injured during police standoff in Concourse Village
Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m., the 49-year-old man assaulted a 63-year-old woman on East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse.
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
NYPD: 15-year-old charged with murder, arson in connection to fatal Soundview house fire
Police say a teenager has been charged with murder and arson after starting a house fire in Soundview fire that killed a 27-year-old man last week. The NYPD arrested 15-year-old Lily English, someone they say the department is familiar with. Police say English is accused of setting fire to a...
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in head during robbery attempt, fighting for life
An NYPD officer is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police are searching for two men wanted for multiple of violent robberies across Brooklyn. Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying. When an employee attempted to stop them, he was punched in the face and threatened with a knife.
Suffolk police: 82-year-old woman believed to be dead at funeral home was still breathing
Police say the woman was transported to a Miller Place funeral home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before it was discovered at 2:09 p.m. that she was still breathing.
Police: Port Jefferson Station man fatally struck by 2 cars in Farmingville
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition
A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Man survives being shot twice in Queens; shooter at large
A 29-year-old man survived being shot twice in Queens Sunday morning, police said.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
