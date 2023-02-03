ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies

Police are searching for two men wanted for multiple of violent robberies across Brooklyn. Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying. When an employee attempted to stop them, he was punched in the face and threatened with a knife.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition

A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

