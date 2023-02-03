ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theblock.co

UK Minister Andrew Griffith wants to pass finance regulation bill by Easter

UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith wants to pass the Financial Services and Markets bill by Easter. The bill has recently been amended to include provisions for crypto assets and stablecoins. A top priority for Andrew Griffith, a UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury,...
Vice

US Gov Report Shows Why Russia's Hypersonic Superweapon Claims Are Fishy

Hypersonic weapons are all the rage right now, with Russia and China both positioning the ultra-fast and maneuverable missiles as nigh-unbeatable superweapons, but a new report from Congress pointed out the new weapon’s limitations and highlights that there’s still a long way to go before they’re a reality.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Price Decouples; 5 Trillion SHIB Moved; What’s Happening?

Shiba Inu Coin Information: International digital asset market cap registered a slight drop on Friday after the most important cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs noticed a decline. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme crypto has managed to surge whereas different prime digital property printed purple indexes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy