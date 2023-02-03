ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
clayconews.com

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland

KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
BRANDYWINE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Armed Carjacking Near Wheaton Mall

Montgomery County Police responded to a carjacking that occurred Sunday near Westfield Mall in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “At approximately 3:24 p.m., MCPD responded to the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road for the report of an armed carjacking. There are no suspects in custody and no reports of injury.”
WHEATON, MD
