Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
DC Police officer on 'non-contact status' following death of suspect in police custody
WASHINGTON — DC Police are providing new details on an internal affairs investigation currently underway after a man died in Metropolitan Police custody roughly four hours after he was arrested. One officer has been placed on "non-contact status" until the investigation concludes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
WJLA
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
clayconews.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland
KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
Prince William Police: Robbery suspects stole cash register from Subway
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men who they say stole a cash register from a Subway sandwich shop in the Manassas area.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Armed Carjacking Near Wheaton Mall
Montgomery County Police responded to a carjacking that occurred Sunday near Westfield Mall in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “At approximately 3:24 p.m., MCPD responded to the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road for the report of an armed carjacking. There are no suspects in custody and no reports of injury.”
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
