Love Mid-Major hoops with a big time rivalry? Kent State playing at Akron is for you – Terry Pluto

Who is the Best Cavs fan in The Land? ‘Let ‘em Know’ by entering our search for the Cavalier’s super fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – 2023 is the year of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season’s team has lived up to expectations. As of Sunday, Feb. 5, the Cavs were 33-22, solidly in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, just a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets.
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
No. 2 Laurel at No. 6 Magnificat tops 5 games this week featuring top-10 area girls basketball teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The final week of the girls high school basketball regular season presents a dilemma for many coaches. Many are already done with their conference games and don’t have a tournament game for nearly two weeks. So, do you let your players rest, or do you schedule a challenging non-conference opponent to keep things fresh? Many coaches chose the rest option, but the games detailed below involve coaches who chose to keep playing games.
Darius Garland becomes fastest Cavs player to reach 500 career 3-pointers: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland became the 10th player in Cavs history to reach 500 career 3-point field goals made when he drained his third triple of the night in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 122-103 win against the Pacers. Garland, in just his fourth season, finished the...
Browns WR David Bell aims to be ‘the best player on the field’ and separate himself from the rest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns receiver David Bell wasn’t satisfied with his rookie season, but he hasn’t lowered his expectations for his NFL career. If anything, he’s raised them now that he knows what it takes.
Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Cavs stifle Indiana Pacers, 122-103, for first winning streak in a month
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers are tired of answering questions about their road struggles. They don’t have to this time. Cleveland crushed Indiana on Sunday night, opening this two-game business trip with a decisive 122-103 win. It’s the Cavs’ second consecutive win -- and first time winning back-to-back games since early January. Each of their last five wins have been by double digits. They have an NBA-high 23 of those on the season.
Notable Clevelanders predict Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia, Kansas City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is the 10th annual year we have rounded up notable folks from various walks of life – media, sports, restaurant, business, entertainment and other worlds – to ask them who is going to win the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVII features Kansas City...
Four more teen bands pass the test to compete in the Final Exam of the 2023 Tri-C High School Rock Off
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tri-C High School Rock Off announced the latest round of bands to earn spots to compete in the competition’s Final Exam to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. There were 10 bands competing in the second Rock...
Three Richmond Heights police officers spend Saturday mornings coaching youth basketball
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Among the coaches in this season’s Richmond Heights youth basketball league are three RHPD officers, including Chief Thomas Wetzel. There are 12 teams playing in the program in age groups consisting of first- and second-graders, third- and fourth-graders, and fifth- and sixth-graders.
Cavs at Wizards: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cavaliers will look for their third straight win as they take on the Washington Wizards on the road on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. The Cavs will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off of a 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail might be first in northern U.S.: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. From the election of Carl Stokes as mayor of Cleveland to the creation of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga County played a major role in the movement for racial justice.
No. 5 Lutheran West stops Cuyahoga Heights’ unbeaten streak, 65-52: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up just two points at halftime, Lutheran West stopped Cuyahoga Heights’ bid for an undefeated boys basketball season by turning up its outside shooting in the third quarter and its defense in the fourth Friday night in Rocky River. The Longhorns, who are fifth in...
