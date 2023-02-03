ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

What we know: Sayreville GOP councilwoman shot to death. ‘She was a real nice lady’

By Joe Strupp, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
SAYREVILLE - Investigators continue to search for clues and information in the violent slaying of a local councilmember, whose shooting death remains a mystery and has drawn international attention.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Sayreville Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot to death outside of her home on Samuel Circle in the Parlin section of the borough Wednesday evening. She was found dead and alone in her car by police.

Why was Eunice Dwunfour shot?

Police have revealed no motive for the killing and no suspects. They have held no press conferences and refused to answer any questions on the shooting. They also declined to state if a suspect has been identified or if the public is in danger. FBI officials are also on the case but have said only that they are "aware of that incident and we are working with all of our partners in order to find out more."

Who reported the killing?

A 911 call reported shots fired around 7:22 p.m, according to investigators. Witnesses reported hearing up to 10 shots fired and seeing the car roll down the street and strike a parked car before stopping.

Who was Eunice Dwumfour?

A 30-year-old married mother of a 12-year-old daughter from a prior relationship. Dwumfour had been elected to the council as a Republican in November 2021 and served just over one year.

She was the liaison to public safety, which includes police, fire and EMS, as well as liaison to the Sayreville Human Relations Commission. She also served on the Public Works and Recreation committees.

Relatives described her “happy” and “humble” and said she was deeply wrapped up in her Christian faith, attending church at Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.

On LinkedIn, Dwumfour listed her job as director of churches for Champions Royal Assembly in Newark, where she had worked since May 2015, and as a Scrum software coach and IT business analyst at Fire Congress Fellowship, Inc.

She recently sent out a message on LinkedIn saying she was looking to make a change, although she did not specify from what

What did her Sayreville neighbors say or see?

Marybeth Sgrillo told USA Today Network New Jersey she was stunned by what happened outside her home.

"I heard loud gunshots, at least five in a row, and then I think there was a little delay and then I think five more. Something you would hear, you know, if somebody wanted to kill somebody,” Sgrillo said. “It was very loud, I live right here, it was like it was right outside the door.”

Chyann Brown lives next door to Dwumfour’s sister and has interacted with Dwumfour and her daughter on many occasions.

“She was a really sweet lady,” she said. “Never in any altercations.”

How can you help?

Authorities are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call Sayreville Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

