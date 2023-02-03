Scouting Report: Championship weekend could include titles coming to towns near you

MANSFIELD — It's what every team plays for in February.

Three Richland County teams have chances to clinch league championships while a few others can take giant steps toward checking off the first goal of the season. Let's check out some of those matchups as well as players who will be suiting up with this edition of the Weekend Scouting Report.

Primetime Games

Crestview at New London boys, Friday

Crestview has already clinched at least a share of the Firelands Conference championship with a four-game lead with four games left to play, but this is the big one. The Cougars don't want to share the league title with anyone and can make sure that doesn't happen on Friday night at New London. The Cougars already have a 73-30 win over NL last week, so all expectations are that the Cougars will walk out of there with a league championship. Crestview has already set multiple program records this season, but there is still more history to be made. With a win, the Cougars will tie the program record for most wins in a regular season and, if they can win out against NL, Mapleton, St. Paul and Plymouth, they will set the record for most wins in a complete season without even having to play in the tournament. What a year.

Mansfield Christian at Lucas boys, Friday

The Cubs already have at least a share of their fifth consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference championship but, like any team battling for a league title, they don't want to share. First, though, they have Mansfield Christian on Friday night and the Flames are just a game back in the league race. With a win, the Flames can keep their hopes alive of winning their first league title since 2013-14. But to do so they have to beat a Lucas team that has only lost two MBC games in five years. Talk about complete dominance.

Shelby at Clear Fork girls, Friday

Speaking of complete dominance, the Whippets have a shot at winning their fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship on Friday night. Standing in their way is a scrappy Clear Fork team that would love nothing more than to ruin the party for their Richland County rival. Shelby needs a win to grab at least a share of the league championship and, after only beating the Colts by two at home earlier in the season, this should be one heck of a battle. Clear Fork is out of the league championship race, but the Colts have a lot to accomplish before heading into the Division III district tournament, and a win over Shelby is the next thing on their list. Shelby isn't ready to relinquish the throne in the MOAC so this one is going to be one heck of a battle.

Shelby at River Valley boys, Saturday

This isn't for a league championship, but it might as well be. Shelby and River Valley are tied atop the MOAC standings with three league games left to play for both squads. The winner takes a one-game lead and will play out a schedule with teams it has already beaten earlier in the season. The stakes have never been higher. The Whippets have to go on the road for this one and River Valley is never an easy place to play so they are automatically thought about as underdogs. If Shelby can pick up a W, its game against Clear Fork next week becomes the biggest of the year for the Whippets.

Players to Watch

Jarek Ringler, Crestview

One of the absolute best point guards in Richland County, Ringler is so secure with the ball and has been one of the main reasons for the Cougars' success. The offense is so much easier to run when you can trust your point guard to bring the ball up the court under pressure. He has proven to be a more-than-capable scorer when called upon and doesn't shy away from the big shots. Ringler has the length to be a matchup program for any defender and is steering the ship in the right direction.

Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian

Baker brings a different aspect to the Flames offense with his size and athleticism. He is a great post player who has nice vision and passes out of double teams very well. He is the perfect complement to the Flames' guard play and is relentless on the boards. He can absolutely be the difference-maker on Friday night, especially if he can protect the basket on defense.

Aidan Culler, Lucas

Culler has really stepped up his game over the last several weeks and seems to be playing with a lot more comfort after his ACL injury last year. He is a dynamic player who has a great all-around game. He can knock down the 3 and finish at the rim and, with most of the attention going to a few of his teammates, he is really making teams pay for guarding him one-on-one. If he has another big game Friday, the league title will come back to Lucas.

Trinity Baker, Shelby

She's just a sophomore, but Baker has the game of a veteran. She is a tremendous shooter from 3 and can handle the ball very well and with poise, which is a rare combo for such a young player. She plays great defense, is as unselfish as they come and her leadership by example may be why the Whippets are closing in on a fifth straight league title in a year when they weren't really expected to be there. Her impact on this year's team has been great and she will be a leader for years to come.

Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork

Playing with a motor that absolutely doesn't stop, Wortman is one of those players who goes 100 miles an hour all the time but she is surprisingly extremely under control with her play. She is one of the best defenders in the area and thrives in that competition. She doesn't care how much she scores on a nightly basis, but you can best believe she is very upset if she allows her assignment to put up big numbers. Ultimate competitor.

Casey Lantz, Shelby

One of the most athletic players in Richland County, Lantz has blossomed this season in an expanded role. He has the complete game with athleticism to finish above the rim, a nice shooting touch from mid-range and can knock down the 3 with ease. The most underrated part of his game is his ability to grab a defensive rebound and push the ball up the court, allowing his teammates to get out and run and create. Lantz will be the X-factor on Saturday night.

Carson Myers, River Valley

The leading scorer in the MOAC at nearly 22 points per game, Myers is more of a slasher who uses his athleticism to finish at the rim while also knocking down free throws when he creates contact. He also leads the league in rebounds with 11.2 a game, so he is averaging a double-double and must be the main focus when a shot goes up. He will knock down the 3, but is better when looking to take his guy off the dribble and get in the lane.

Weekend Schedule

Friday

Boys Basketball

Crestview at New London

Plymouth at Mapleton

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Madison at Mansfield Senior

St. Peter's at Loudonville

Girls Basketball

Shelby at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Ontario

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Hillsdale at Plymouth

Lucas at Willard

Mansfield Christian at Tree of Life

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Pleasant at Ontario

Shelby at River Valley

Norwalk at Madison

Sandusky at Mansfield Senior

Girls Basketball

Crestview at Mapleton

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Central Christian at St. Peter's

