Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, February 6, 2023, with a high near 63 degrees. Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 39 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered on...
Forsyth County gearing up for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
(Forsyth County, GA) If sirens go off on Wednesday, February 8 in Forsyth County, there is no need to worry. From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10, the county is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service for Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Thursday, February 2
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the likelihood of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
Some stretches of Atlanta’s roads are quite tricky to navigate. Even for natives, driving in an unfamiliar area is diffi...
Anticipated freezing weather prompts DeKalb warming centers to open
DeKalb County will open four warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m. Temperatures in the area are expected to dip below freezing Friday night and will be just above freezing on Saturday night. The four centers are Fire Station...
UGA Extension Office holding plant sale
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond
This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
Marietta PAL’s Shamrock Shuffle early registration through Sunday, February 5
The 7th Annual Marietta Police Athletic League’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run, will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Marietta Square, 75 East Park Square, Marietta, GA.. Early registration is available now through February 5th for $35. Onsite registration will be available starting at 7:00 am on...
All lanes back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road following crash investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road in Fulton County following a crash investigation Friday morning. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and shut down all but one eastbound lane for hours. All lanes...
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
The incident occurred late Sunday evening. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Some relief at the pump for Georgia drivers, as gasoline prices show a one-week drop
According to AAA – The Auto Club Group, Gas prices in Georgia have dropped 5 cents from the previous week and now cost an average of $3.34 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Drivers now pay 52 cents more than last month and $2.00 more than last year. As...
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4
Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,. She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about...
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
