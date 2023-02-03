ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, February 6, 2023, with a high near 63 degrees. Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 39 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered on...
COBB COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

UGA Extension Office holding plant sale

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta PAL’s Shamrock Shuffle early registration through Sunday, February 5

The 7th Annual Marietta Police Athletic League’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run, will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Marietta Square, 75 East Park Square, Marietta, GA.. Early registration is available now through February 5th for $35. Onsite registration will be available starting at 7:00 am on...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4

Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Girl, 15, with special needs reported missing in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Malea Bell, 15, was last seen in the area of Sweetberry Court. Police say Bell has special needs,. She is described as a Black female, with long, black braided hair, brown eyes and weighing about...
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy