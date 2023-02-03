ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
USA Diario

Stimulus checks in early 2023

As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
KELOLAND TV

Jury: Musk did not defraud investors in Tesla tweets

SAN FRANCISO (Associated Press) — A jury has decided Elon Musk didn’t defraud investors with tweets in 2018. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less than two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial. The trial pitted Tesla investors represented in a class-action lawsuit against...
KELOLAND TV

Can GoFundMe prevent scammers from starting fraudulent fundraisers?

(NEXSTAR) — Last month, a young woman from Iowa was arrested on charges of theft after she was accused of fraudulently receiving more than $37,000 in donations for alleged cancer treatment — despite never having been diagnosed with cancer, according to investigators. Madison Russo, 19, was pledged the...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Second Chinese balloon floating over Latin America

(CBS NEWS, KELO) — The Pentagon says it believes another Chinese surveillance balloon is now flying over Latin America. That’s in addition to the first balloon that was spotted over Montana Thursday near sensitive nuclear missile sites, and is now making its way East. U.S. Secretary of State...
MONTANA STATE

