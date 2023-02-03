ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s launches a new crispy, cheesy treat that isn’t pizza

Domino’s newest treat includes some of your favorite pizza toppings without the crust. Loaded Tots are crispy potato tots covered in cheese in other toppings then baked in the oven. They come in three flavors - Philly Cheese Steak, Cheddar Bacon and Melty 3-Cheese. The Philly Cheese Steak tots...
