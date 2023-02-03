ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Finding the "next big thing" can seem a bit like a cliché, but most of the market's biggest winners have been trailblazers -- companies changing people's lives by helping them do something new or better than before. Swinging for the fences means you'll sometimes strike out, but you won't ever hit a home run if you don't take a swing.

The market's downturn over the past year, especially in growth stocks, has given investors a great opportunity to swing big. Stocks are far less expensive than they used to be, despite some companies continually performing well. Here are three unique businesses that have potential that is worth considering.

1. Palantir Technologies

Data has become a precious resource, but most organizations and businesses are still figuring out how to use it advantageously. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) uses its software platforms to help solve this problem.

Palantir builds custom software for government clients on its Gotham platform and for corporations using its Foundry offering. Palantir can help analyze data for trends and input into decision making; think of it as a tool not to replace human intelligence but to augment it.

Palantir has cleared $1.8 billion in revenue over the past four quarters, with slightly more than half of that from government work. To date, it has just 337 customers, and management estimates that the company's total addressable market is valued at $119 billion.

The company is free-cash-flow positive, with $2.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet and zero debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Y9b3_0kbBURie00

PLTR revenue (TTM) data by YCharts. TTM = trailing 12 months.

The main hang-up for investors should be the company's aggressive stock-based compensation, which it uses to conserve cash instead of paying hefty salaries. Over the past four quarters, compensation was about 33% of revenue, so investors should look for that percentage to shrink as Palantir continues growing.

2. Snowflake

Analyzing data isn't the only problem companies face; storing it is no easy task, either. Many organizations have data in different places or in various formats. There is also so much of it that it can be hard to sift through it to find what you're looking for.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stores data in the cloud and lets users search for what they need. Its billing is usage-based, so there's a lot of potential as more data is created over time.

The company has a 165% net revenue retention rate, meaning customers spend more over time. Revenue has cleared $1.8 billion over the past four quarters, and Snowflake is already quite profitable, converting roughly 19% of sales into free cash flow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380zFN_0kbBURie00

SNOW revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

It faces competition from Microsoft 's Azure Search and Amazon 's RedShift, services embedded within those companies' cloud platforms. But Snowflake is unique because it's compatible across platforms, giving customers more flexibility than locking them into a single cloud provider.

Enterprises seem to like Snowflake's neutrality if its revenue growth is any indication . Management is targeting $10 billion in sales by fiscal 2029; the long-term upside could be even more tremendous as data continues growing exponentially.

3. Shopify

E-commerce isn't new, but large retailers dominated it for years until Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) came along and changed that. Shopify is a software company that gives merchants of any size the tools to easily set up and operate an online store. It's the e-commerce software platform leader in the United States today, with a 29% market share.

The company has surpassed $5.2 billion in annual revenue. Shopify is continually investing in building a complete ecosystem of services for merchants, including its software tools, business financing (Shopify Capital) -- and fulfillment and supply-chain services built on its $2.1 billion acquisition of Deliverr .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGDaH_0kbBURie00

SHOP revenue (TTM) data by YCharts.

E-commerce sales surpassed $905 billion in the United States alone this year, so Shopify has a significant market it can grow into. The company is spending more heavily to prepare for that, including investments into establishing its fulfillment services over the next couple of years.

This has pushed cash flow into negative territory for Shopify, which was once turning a cash profit. Investors should monitor its financials, but the spending could pay off down the road if growth continues.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Shopify, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Business Insider

14 Best High-Interest CDs and Savings Accounts Today: 11-Month CD Pays 5.00% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy