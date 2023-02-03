ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Three men indicted last week for firearm violations

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE― Three men were indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury on Friday for alleged firearm violations in Ross County during November and December, said Todd Bost and Jenna Hornyak, investigators for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaquan Nesser, 21, of Chillicothe, allegedly broke into someone's home and stole the victim's firearm. He was charged with nine felony offenses, including:

  • Two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, both first-degree felonies.
  • Four counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, all third-degree felonies., of
  • Two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies.
  • One count of grand theft, a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 15, deputies were dispatched on a burglary call. Bost said the defendant forced entry into a property with a firearm and threatened to kill the victim.

When the victim pulled his own firearm, Nesser stole the weapon and fled the house, according to authorities.

The defendant faces up to 75 years in prison and $150,000 in fines.

Hunter Arthur, 27, of Columbus, allegedly had a stolen firearm while under disability. He was charged with two felony offenses, including having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Hornyak said deputies were dispatched to Maple Avenue in reference to a suspicious person. On arrival, officers saw a man standing in the roadway wearing a black ski mask.

The man entered a vehicle. The defendant was in the vehicle. Officer asked the passengers if there were any weapons present. Arthur said he had a firearm and pulled out a gun, Hornyak said.

The defendant said the gun belonged to his girlfriend or her mother, but the gun was found to be stolen from Highland County. He was on disability from a 2019 aggravated possession of drugs charge.

Robert Ison, 29, of Chillicothe, allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence. He was charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to shots fired. The defendant allegedly discharged the firearm into a residence after an argument. No one was injured.

Fourteen cases were presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday. Twelve were returned as true bill and two were returned no bill.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Contact her at 740-349-1106, email her at Mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

