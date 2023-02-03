Alliance City Schools seeks new athletic director

ALLIANCE – Alliance City Schools is accepting applications for the athletic director's position.

The position has been vacant since former athletic director Lenny Reich's death in October.

Reich, 48, was well-known in collegiate sports as a sports information director and formerly worked at University of Mount Union. He died from cancer. He was hired last May by Alliance to succeed Mike Schott.

In a statement, Superintendent Rob Gress said the selection process for the athletic director "will be thoughtful and thorough one.

"Along with our academic and arts programming, athletics are amongst our most important programs, not only to our school community, but to the entire greater Alliance community," Gress said.

The district has 25 high school varsity sports and 12 middle school sports overseen by the athletic director.

Applications be accepted through Feb. 19. The district expects to name a new athletic director by March 31.

"We will find the right person — one who will work to enhance the athletic experience for both our boys and girls athletic programs and who shares the district's core values of high performance, leadership and caring citizenship," Gress said.