Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Community Church of West Bend opens second campus at former school building in Wayne
Wayne, WI – Community Church of West Bend is announcing the opening of a. second campus at the building formerly home to Wayne Elementary and I4Learning. Community School, W5760 Mohawk Road. The new campus will be named Community Church North. An open house is Sunday February 5, 2023, with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History note | Memories of Baskin Robbins in West Bend Plaza
February 6, 2023 – West Bend, WI – There is a Baskin Robbins / Dunkin’ store on W. Washington Street in West Bend but it is not the first Baskin Robbins in West Bend. Below is a look back at when Baskin Robbins / 31 Flavors originally opened in the community.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Mixed-use commercial property 139 N. Sixth Avenue for sale by Wendy Wendorf – Homestead Realty
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty here with the featured property of the week, 139 N. Sixth Avenue. Nestled in beautiful Downtown West Bend, this property is perfect to make an investment in Washington County. This mixed-use commercial property features a back entrance on Sixth Ave...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire
Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Scott C. Wahouske, 59, of Rhinelander, formerly of West Bend, WI
February 3, 2023 – Rhinelander, WI – Scott C. Wahouske, 59, of Rhinelander, formerly of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born July 16, 1963, son of Richard and Patricia (Peters) Wahouske. Scott was a lifelong Packers, Brewers, Badgers,...
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s
February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
WISN
K-9 Tesla comforted Delaney Krings in the hospital now, she will comfort those mourning her
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Family and friends ofDelaney Krings who lost her battle with brain cancer are preparing to say goodbye. They’ll gather Saturday in New Berlin for her funeral. And helping them cope with the loss of Delaney Krings is an officer who trained for this kind of...
nbc15.com
Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house
Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
whbl.com
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
CBS 58
'Together we are stronger': Hartland man's clothing line meant to inspire inclusion for all
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On paper, Brock Mielke sounds like your average 22-year-old Wisconsin man. He loves cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and the Bucks, especially his favorite players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. He plays sports, including basketball and volleyball; he enjoys watching Tik Toks and even dancing in a few himself.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
CBS 58
Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
