Town of Erin Group files Notice of Intent to Sue vs. Washington Co. regarding proposed wetland development

washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | On a History Note | Can you identify the trees and water fountain?
West Bend, Wi – As Wendy Wendorf from Homestead Realty lists a property today in Downtown West Bend, WI … do you remember what Old Settlers Park used to look like?. There were lovely trees, a gazebo and I believe a water fountain at one time…. moved...
dailydodge.com
Mayville Applying For Funding Through Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
(Mayville) The city of Mayville has applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of the existing water treatment system in the city. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, it has been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Mixed-use commercial property 139 N. Sixth Avenue for sale by Wendy Wendorf – Homestead Realty
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty here with the featured property of the week, 139 N. Sixth Avenue. Nestled in beautiful Downtown West Bend, this property is perfect to make an investment in Washington County. This mixed-use commercial property features a back entrance on Sixth Ave...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible
It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire
Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
Know Your Legal Rights: How do I know if I am the victim of employee discrimination?
Your job is important. It is the source of your income and it’s where you spend the majority of your waking hours. It may be part of your identity. For these reasons, you do your best at your job; your accomplishments are a source of pride to you. Therefore,...
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History note | Memories of Baskin Robbins in West Bend Plaza
February 6, 2023 – West Bend, WI – There is a Baskin Robbins / Dunkin’ store on W. Washington Street in West Bend but it is not the first Baskin Robbins in West Bend. Below is a look back at when Baskin Robbins / 31 Flavors originally opened in the community.
wpr.org
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee. Here's why that could signal future growth for the city.
At a time when many businesses across the nation are moving employees out of largely vacant office buildings, a $500 million plan by one of Wisconsin's largest companies could be a sign of better things to come for the city of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual announced a plan Thursday to move...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s
February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
