(Ted Ehlen, WRN) What comes first, the chicken or the egg? When it comes to high egg prices, more people are turning to the chicken. Demand for chicks that will grow into egg-laying hens is growing with the rise in egg prices at the grocery store. The owner of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, Nick Levendoski, tells Fox 6 Milwaukee if you plan on having some hens around to provide eggs, do your research and be prepared to care for them.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO