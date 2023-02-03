Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Related
SE Wisconsin weather: Scattered rain showers and gusty winds
To go along with the mild temperatures, we could see some light rain showers later this evening. Rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch and will be gone before we get going tomorrow morning.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Cedar Lakes Segment
Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Cedar Lakes Segment, which is right off County Trunk NN just west of Arthur Road outside Slinger. Some fun...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s
February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History note | Memories of Baskin Robbins in West Bend Plaza
February 6, 2023 – West Bend, WI – There is a Baskin Robbins / Dunkin’ store on W. Washington Street in West Bend but it is not the first Baskin Robbins in West Bend. Below is a look back at when Baskin Robbins / 31 Flavors originally opened in the community.
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
cwbradio.com
Egg-Laying Chickens In Demand While Egg Prices Are High
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) What comes first, the chicken or the egg? When it comes to high egg prices, more people are turning to the chicken. Demand for chicks that will grow into egg-laying hens is growing with the rise in egg prices at the grocery store. The owner of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, Nick Levendoski, tells Fox 6 Milwaukee if you plan on having some hens around to provide eggs, do your research and be prepared to care for them.
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
nbc15.com
Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house
Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
There are some short hikes that have a big payoff. The Mallard Lake Trail won’t take you all day to complete, but it just might offer some trail memories you won’t forget. The trail is closer than you might realize and visits one of Wisconsin’s most glorious hidden gems. Here’s a Wisconsin waterfall hike you should put on your list.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | On a History Note | Can you identify the trees and water fountain?
West Bend, Wi – As Wendy Wendorf from Homestead Realty lists a property today in Downtown West Bend, WI … do you remember what Old Settlers Park used to look like?. There were lovely trees, a gazebo and I believe a water fountain at one time…. moved...
ozaukeepress.com
Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port
Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire
Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Comments / 0