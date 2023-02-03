ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colgate, WI

On a History note | Memories of Baskin Robbins in West Bend Plaza

February 6, 2023 – West Bend, WI – There is a Baskin Robbins / Dunkin’ store on W. Washington Street in West Bend but it is not the first Baskin Robbins in West Bend. Below is a look back at when Baskin Robbins / 31 Flavors originally opened in the community.
WEST BEND, WI
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | h.e.l.p. Corner in Hartford

Washington Co., WI – The h.e.l.p. Corner is a Health Equipment Lending Program designed to provide Washington County residents in need with access to durable medical equipment. Click below and take a tour. Our h.e.l.p. Corners accept donations of durable medical equipment that is clean and in good condition....
HARTFORD, WI
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire

Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
WEST BEND, WI
Frigid temps remind West Bend neighbor of ‘North Pole’ prank from the mid-1990s

February 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Received a note with a newspaper clipping from the mid-1990s as a neighbor on North Street in West Bend recalled the cold weather of 1993-94. The Associated Press published a photo of a street sign in West Bend. It was taken at the intersection of North Street and Po Street, which is just north of Highway 33 and east of the Eisenbahn State Trail.
WEST BEND, WI
Laufer Trucking provides all of your shipping needs, from everyday to specialized loads

Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc. in Hartford has been providing service to customers locally, in the Midwest, and beyond since 1976. Year after year we are the recipient of Platinum or Gold National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty, the nation’s largest insurer of the trucking industry. This award is reserved for the safest fleets on the road.
HARTFORD, WI

