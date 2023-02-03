ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Beautiful Monday, but rain returning soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain quiet and warmer than normal Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70°s each afternoon. Watch for fog early Tuesday morning. Areas of AM fog should be patchy in nature. That’s because winds will turn breezy at times Tuesday as southerly winds return. Enough moisture may return to spark off a few specks of rain.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mild weather continues with good rain chances by midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures through the remainder of the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Rains Likely by Midweek. Clouds will increase on Tuesday and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Temperatures trend warmer than normal for most of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm and humid air will be making a return for the first half of this week. That means expect areas of fog in the morning hours with light jacket temperatures (40°s-50°s). Afternoon highs will approach 80° by Tuesday. Atmospheric moisture levels will steadily...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Chilly start, but warming trend on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a chilly start to our weekend with temperatures starting around the freezing mark Saturday. The weekend forecast is a good one, especially after the wet week we had. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. There will be some cool things in the night sky to look forward to this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 24th Annual CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade is rolling through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual event is hosted by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser during the year. Organizers said all proceeds go to the CAAWS spay/neuter program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Downtown businesses see setbacks with more working from home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Working from home/hybrid model affects downtown Baton Rouge restaurant businesses that rely on corporate Louisiana agency workers to visit them. Workers at Little Village downtown say they are not serving as many of their popular Gulf seafood plates during lunch as they once did. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carvinval season is in full swing and the good times are already rolling in south Louisiana. For many, this means beads and alcohol. “This is a culture where people drink and are out in the open with it,” said Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn. “This is a very common thing within this area to drink.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Boil advisory issued for Springfield residents, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Water Company is asking residents in the Springfield area to temporarily boil their water before using it. According to the water company, there is a boil water notice in place for customers in the Springfield water system. This affects around 436 customers throughout...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
M Henderson

Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Love at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and a nice meal out is one of the primary ways to show the one you love just how much they mean to you. Celebrate your Valentine with dinner reservations at one of these Baton Rouge restaurants. Note that some events happen before February 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

