ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erving, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

North Poland Bridge Project Making Progress

(Conway, MA) After the North Poland bridge was unexpectedly closed down in November by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) due to its condition being deemed “unsafe for travel,” the replacement project is making progress. The temporary bridge is currently being put in place. The Town of Conway...
CONWAY, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old

Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Route 5 Reopened After Vehicle Fire

(Bernardston, MA) Update: Sunday morning the Bernardston Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire that was threatening a structure at 915 Brattleboro Road in Bernardston. When units arrived on scene they found two vehicles on fire within feet of the residence. Guilford, Vermont Fire provided assistance with a tanker...
BERNARDSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
WHATELY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
GRANVILLE, MA
nepm.org

Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls

When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
MONTAGUE, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Scattered power outages reported across the area

(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility crews are working to restore some scattered power outages across the area. Late Friday morning, National Grid reported that 1,742 customers were without power in Wilbraham. By early afternoon, that number was in the single digits. Similarly over 1,300 customers were without electricity in Orange for a...
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy