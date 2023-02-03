Read full article on original website
North Poland Bridge Project Making Progress
(Conway, MA) After the North Poland bridge was unexpectedly closed down in November by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) due to its condition being deemed “unsafe for travel,” the replacement project is making progress. The temporary bridge is currently being put in place. The Town of Conway...
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Mountain Road was closed Saturday after a single-car accident
Mountain Road on Route 141 was closed on Saturday after a single-car accident.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Route 5 Reopened After Vehicle Fire
(Bernardston, MA) Update: Sunday morning the Bernardston Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire that was threatening a structure at 915 Brattleboro Road in Bernardston. When units arrived on scene they found two vehicles on fire within feet of the residence. Guilford, Vermont Fire provided assistance with a tanker...
UPDATED: MetroWest Drug Task Force Busts Illegal Psilocybin Mushroom Manufacturing in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Drug Task Force busted an illegally manufacturing and distributing mushrooms in the City of Framingham. The Task force investigated “the illegal growing and distributing of Psilocybin mushrooms in the City of Framingham,” said Police on socila media this morning, February 4. “The Task...
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls
When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Horse trailer pulled by massive winds in Brimfield
It was very windy in Brimfield earlier Friday! The winds were strong enough to move a 22News viewer's horse trailer several feet from where it was parked.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
Strong winds cause tree limbs, power lines to fall
Here are some reports of powerlines and fallen trees coming down in western Massachusetts.
Scattered power outages reported across the area
(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility crews are working to restore some scattered power outages across the area. Late Friday morning, National Grid reported that 1,742 customers were without power in Wilbraham. By early afternoon, that number was in the single digits. Similarly over 1,300 customers were without electricity in Orange for a...
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
