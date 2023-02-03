ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPS high schoolers can now take Ivy League courses to fulfill dual credits

By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Indianapolis Public Schools high school students will now get to take courses from some of the nation's top colleges as part of a new partnership between the district and education nonprofit group the National Education Equity Lab .

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson announced the partnership Thursday at Crispus Attucks High School where 25 students are taking the first courses offered through the program, including an intro psychology course through the University of Pennsylvania and a poetry course through Harvard University and Arizona State University.

Johnson said she was excited about the opportunities the new partnership offers for IPS students.

“For me, the power of this experience for our students, it's not just the credit that they can earn, but also the competence that they will be able to have knowing that they can be a student taking a Harvard class, they can be a student taking a UPenn class,” Johnson said. “That means something as they think about their futures and what they are capable of.”

IPS already offers dual credit classes, which allow students to satisfy high school and college credits simultaneously, through local colleges like Ivy Tech Community College and IUPUI. This new partnership expands that opportunity to places like Howard, Princeton and Stanford Universities.

Based in New York, the National Education Equity Lab aims to bring some of the country’s top colleges to high school students who have been historically underserved in higher education. The lab’s partnership with IPS is its first in Indiana.

The classes are conducted virtually with students listening to pre-recorded lectures from the university professors with an in-person faculty member from the high school there to offer additional support.

Teaching fellows from each institution will zoom in once a week to lead a more in-depth discussion about the material with the high school students, said Alexandra Slack, the chief operating officer for the National Education Equity Lab.

The lab recommends that students have at least a 3.0 GPA to take the courses, Slack said.

Crispus Attucks High School senior Dionna Sanders is currently taking the “Poetry in America” course and said she liked that the class allowed her to fulfill an English credit course for college.

“I think this program will be really beneficial for kids, especially since we’re not in college yet, so having that experience of a college course and letting us experience what it will be like is cool,” Sanders told IndyStar.

Johnson said the district is working with the principals in the three other district-run high schools to bring the courses there in the coming years.

IPS covers the $250 per-student cost for the courses.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy .

Caroline’s work is supported by Report for America and Glick Philanthropies. As part of its work in Marion County, Glick Philanthropies partners with organizations focused on closing access and achievement gaps in education.

Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of Caroline’s salary during her time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder.

To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IPS high schoolers can now take Ivy League courses to fulfill dual credits

