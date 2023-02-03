Read full article on original website
Warmer weather to kick off the week but rain, ice, and snow are possible to end the week
This week will be much warmer with a chance for rain on Thursday and then even some possibilities for ice and snow mixed into wrap up the week.
Suffolk police rescue dog from Lake Ronkonkoma
There is no word on how the dog ended up in the water, but it's uninjured.
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
Police: Port Jefferson Station man fatally struck by 2 cars in Farmingville
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
Police say a teenage driver is charged with DWI following a car crash that seriously injured two passengers. Police say the crash happened Saturday in Dix Hills around 9:15 p.m. News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway. About a quarter mile...
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
Multiple Nassau County fire departments extinguish Flower Hill commercial building fire
Officers say they responded to a fire on Northern Boulevard before 6 p.m.
Suffolk police: 82-year-old woman believed to be dead at funeral home was still breathing
Police say the woman was transported to a Miller Place funeral home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before it was discovered at 2:09 p.m. that she was still breathing.
NYPD officer from Deer Park clinging to life following Brooklyn shooting
An NYPD officer from Deer Park is fighting for his life this morning after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend while off-duty. Police say the off-duty officer arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car on Ruby Street in East New York. He...
Albert's Pizzeria owners sell Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant after nearly 30 years in business
The owners of Albert's Pizzeria have sold the business that is known for its upside-down slice, where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.
Source: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured during armed robbery is from Deer Park
According to the NYPD, the officer is a five-year veteran of the force who works patrol.
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
