ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
wizmnews.com

New rules for election observers could be a good thing

More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible

It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked — repeatedly — by elections officials and the courts.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk

(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
WISCONSIN STATE
979weve.com

Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
939thegame.com

Legislation Makes Unclaimed Property Easier to Claim in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The state of Wisconsin is trying to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners faster. On Wednesday, state officials announced legislative revisions to unclaimed property statutes, allowing the state to not only return property faster, but also account for newer varieties of property, like cryptocurrency.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Top 10 issues reported by Wisconsin consumers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports its analysis of consumer complaints from last year. The top five issues reported by Wis. consumers are: Landlord and tenant issues, telemarketing, home improvement, telecommunications and identity theft. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy