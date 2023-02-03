Read full article on original website
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
Apple Studios to Utilize Bedminster, Tinicum Townships for Film Spots on Valentine’s Day
As a major film studio begins to record for an upcoming movie, one road that goes through Bucks County will be affected in the near future. Ximena Conde wrote about the closure and recording in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Starting on Feb. 14, a part of Route 113 will be closed...
Fox Chase Cancer Center Presented $25,000 Check by Local Nonprofit Founder to Support Treatment in the Area
Two of Bucks County’s foremost cancer treatment organizations recently collaborated in order to help those in need in the area. Keith Fenimore, the founder and Executive Director of Pine2Pink, presented a check to Fox Chase Cancer Center Buckingham in the amount of $25,000 to support the expansion of Fox Chase services in Buckingham.
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
Axia Women’s Health Opens New Practice Near the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne
The new center will offer much-needed services to women in the Bucks County area. A health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in Bucks County in order to offer important services to local women. John George wrote about the new business for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Doylestown-Based Software Company Opens New Office in Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center
The company will now operate out of the Doylestown center. A Bucks County company has begun its new operations in one of the area’s foremost centers for scientific and medical studies. Doylestown-based assisTek has opened a new space in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County to support its...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
The inn was purchased by a Bucks County couple who loved both the property and the area. A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
New Hope Art Center Receives Funds from Local Grant Program for New Exhibit
A Bucks County art center recently received financial backing from a local group in order to organize an important exhibit. The New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts will be showcasing the work of Morgan Colt through a grant from The Bucks Couty Tourism Grant Program.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch. Supervisors of Warminster Township unanimously approved preliminary and final land development plans for a new...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
