Montgomery County, PA

It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute

On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center

Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding

The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally

Ryan Boyer, Business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades, speaks during a press conference to announce a program introducing students to the construction trades at Strawberry Mansion, in Philadelphia. Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to...
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months

Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Uptown! Hosts Series of February Events Starting Tonight

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is giving audiences a chance to delve deeper into the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King this February during the run of Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop. The award-winning play is a fictional imagining of an encounter with a mysterious messenger who appears at his...
