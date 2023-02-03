Read full article on original website
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
Exton-Based A Haven to Make Its Work Come Alive at Host Annual Community Breakfast
A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown.
The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute
On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center
Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
Historic Coatesville Bank Sold With Plans for an Upscale Restaurant Underway
Michael DePetris, Principal at Legend Properties; Jim DePetris, DEPG Development Managing Partner; Phil Ferro, Chef and Proprietor of forthcoming 30 Prime; Crosby Wood, Principal of New Heritage Properties on the steps of the historic bank building at 112 E. Lincoln Highway in Coatesville after settling the sale. The sale of...
Arc of Chester County Hosts Meeting for Families Coping with Service, Staff Shortages
The Arc of Chester County in West Chester hosted a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss a severe shortage of staff and programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reports the Media News Group for the Daily Local News.
One-of-a-Kind Pieces at West Chester Jewelry Shop Each Have Special Stories
At Kerkula’s Jewelry in West Chester, owned by Kevin Kerkula, all the rings, pendants, and earrings have that special feel and touch, writes Bill Rettew for the The Daily Local News. The store does not sell anything off-the-rack or made in a factory. All pieces are repaired, repurposed, designed,...
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding
The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia.
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Ryan Boyer, Business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades, speaks during a press conference to announce a program introducing students to the construction trades at Strawberry Mansion, in Philadelphia. Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to...
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Longwood Gardens Acquires du Pont Estate in Delaware’s ‘Chateaux Country’
The hilltop mansion in Delaware belonging to the du Pont family. Kennett Square’s top tourist attraction, Longwood Gardens, is acquiring an estate belonging to the family that designed the property, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Longtime owner of the recently acquired 505-acre estate, Irénée du Pont...
Uptown! Hosts Series of February Events Starting Tonight
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is giving audiences a chance to delve deeper into the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King this February during the run of Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop. The award-winning play is a fictional imagining of an encounter with a mysterious messenger who appears at his...
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Brumbaugh Wealth Management: Federal Tax Filing Season Has Started
The IRS announced that the starting date for when it would accept and process 2022 tax-year returns was Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. To speed refunds and help with tax filing, the IRS suggests the following:. Make sure you have received Form W-2 and other earnings information, such as Form 1099,...
Malvern’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
