Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Pedestrian, 58, fatally struck by 2 vehicles on LI roadway: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
Police: Port Jefferson Station man fatally struck by 2 cars in Farmingville
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
News 12
Police: 17-year-old driver charged with DWI after 2 injured in Dix Hills crash
Police say a teenage driver is charged with DWI following a car crash that seriously injured two passengers. Police say the crash happened Saturday in Dix Hills around 9:15 p.m. News 12 was told the 17-year-old driver was with three passengers going eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway. About a quarter mile...
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
New Update: Person Killed By Train In Peekskill, Metro-North Service Still Delayed
A person was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester, delaying service and prompting an investigation. The person was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, and died as a result of their injuries, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
'Explosive device' sets SUV on fire in Long Island driveway: police
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
News 12
Would-be car thieves arrested after trying to break into Holmdel garage. Here’s what we know
Four men were arrested Sunday morning in Holmdel after they tried to break into a garage. Quick work by the homeowner and police officers in two towns stopped these would-be car thieves in their tracks. According to Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, the four men tried a different tactic in their...
Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police
A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
News 12
Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition
A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Person Dies After Being Struck By Compact SUV Near Nesconset Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash near a Long Island intersection that left a person dead. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in Nesconset. A 27-year-old Nesconset woman was driving a 2005 Honda CR-V on eastbound Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.
Source: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured during armed robbery is from Deer Park
According to the NYPD, the officer is a five-year veteran of the force who works patrol.
NYPD: Man shot, critically injured during police standoff in Concourse Village
Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m., the 49-year-old man assaulted a 63-year-old woman on East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse.
Suffolk police: 82-year-old woman believed to be dead at funeral home was still breathing
Police say the woman was transported to a Miller Place funeral home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before it was discovered at 2:09 p.m. that she was still breathing.
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
News 12
NYPD officer from Deer Park clinging to life following Brooklyn shooting
An NYPD officer from Deer Park is fighting for his life this morning after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend while off-duty. Police say the off-duty officer arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car on Ruby Street in East New York. He...
News 12
NYPD: 15-year-old charged with murder, arson in connection to fatal Soundview house fire
Police say a teenager has been charged with murder and arson after starting a house fire in Soundview fire that killed a 27-year-old man last week. The NYPD arrested 15-year-old Lily English, someone they say the department is familiar with. Police say English is accused of setting fire to a...
