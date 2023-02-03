Read full article on original website
TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence. A mild end to the weekend, with more days near 50F coming with rain and wind. Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
ODOT releases Lucas County highway construction updates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation released updates on new and continuing construction in Lucas County on Interstate 75, Interstate 475, U.S. Route 23, U.S. Route 24 and State Route 184. Between Buck Road and Monroe Street on I-75, there will be two lanes in each direction...
Toledo City Council designates Lincoln Avenue to honor Toledo barber
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveiled the designation of Lincoln Avenue in honor of Henry Clark Saturday morning. According to the city council’s press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the “Henry Clark Way” after Henry Clark of “Poor Clark’s Barbershop.”
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says officials took a man into custody while responding to a vacant house fire Saturday around 8 p.m. TFRD says the fire took place at a house on the corner of Miami Street and Botkins Drive, right next to a gas station.
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
Learn how to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Township Fire Department is teaching people to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday this weekend. Super Hero Sunday is taking place on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at LTFD Station 28 located at 1911 Ayers Road in Millbury. LTFD says participants can learn...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s a showdown within the TAAC on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Emmanuel Christian takes on Cardinal Stritch in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game and many more. Plus you’ll see the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
Ode to the ZIP Code calls for entries in poetry contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6. According to Ode to the ZIP Code’s press release, this is a free contest that invites people to submit short poems inspired by their area codes. The poems...
Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center. According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
