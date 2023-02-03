ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD responds to warehouse fire

Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence. A mild end to the weekend, with more days near 50F coming with rain and wind. Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT releases Lucas County highway construction updates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation released updates on new and continuing construction in Lucas County on Interstate 75, Interstate 475, U.S. Route 23, U.S. Route 24 and State Route 184. Between Buck Road and Monroe Street on I-75, there will be two lanes in each direction...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council designates Lincoln Avenue to honor Toledo barber

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveiled the designation of Lincoln Avenue in honor of Henry Clark Saturday morning. According to the city council’s press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the “Henry Clark Way” after Henry Clark of “Poor Clark’s Barbershop.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says officials took a man into custody while responding to a vacant house fire Saturday around 8 p.m. TFRD says the fire took place at a house on the corner of Miami Street and Botkins Drive, right next to a gas station.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Learn how to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Township Fire Department is teaching people to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday this weekend. Super Hero Sunday is taking place on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at LTFD Station 28 located at 1911 Ayers Road in Millbury. LTFD says participants can learn...
MILLBURY, OH
13abc.com

Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s a showdown within the TAAC on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Emmanuel Christian takes on Cardinal Stritch in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game and many more. Plus you’ll see the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ode to the ZIP Code calls for entries in poetry contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6. According to Ode to the ZIP Code’s press release, this is a free contest that invites people to submit short poems inspired by their area codes. The poems...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center. According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH

