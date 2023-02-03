ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

OSU Extension: Final fertilizer and pesticide recertification to be held

By Connie Smith
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

The final session of Fertilizer and Pesticide Recertification will be an evening session from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Fairfield County Ag Center, located at 831 College Avenue, Lancaster. Cost is $25.  Fertilizer recertification will begin at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.  Cost will be $10 for the fertilizer session only.   Please bring your current card with you to the training. Snacks will be available. Please Note: Upon completion of the class, the license fee of $30 must be sent directly to the Ohio Department of Agriculture with the renewal application.

For more information or to register online go to: http://go.osu.edu/PestFert   If you have additional questions or need more information, please call OSU Extension in Fairfield County at 740-653-5419.

Need to take the pesticide or fertilizer test?

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be hosting a Pesticide and Fertilizer testing opportunity in the Fairfield County Ag Center Conference Room on Feb. 28. There will be an informal and optional study session hosted by OSU Extension-Fairfield County beginning at 10 a.m. and ODA will commence the testing session at noon. If you would like to reserve a seat, please call OSU Extension in Fairfield County at 740-653-5419.

2023 Small Farm Conference announced

The OSU Extension Small Farms Team is excited to announce that the registration for the 2023 Small Farm Conference is open. The conference will be held on March 11, in Mansfield. The theme this year is “Sowing Seeds for Success.”

Conference session topics are geared to beginning and small farm owners as well as to farms looking to diversify their operation. There will be five different conference tracks including: Farm Office, Horticulture and Produce Production, Livestock, Agritourism/ Marketing, Natural Resources. Some conference topic highlights include how to purchase our family farm, food animal processing, bee keeping, sweet corn, blueberry and pumpkin production, small ruminant nutrition, agritourism laws, fruit tree pruning and cut flower diseases.

Anyone interested in developing, growing or diversifying their small farm is invited to attend including market gardeners, farmers market vendors, and anyone interested in small farm living. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a trade show featuring the newest and most innovative ideas and services for their farming operation. The conference provides an opportunity to talk with the vendors and network with others.

The Conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mansfield OSU Campus in Ovalwood Hall, just minutes from I-71 and US Rt 30. For conference details and registration call OSU Extension Morrow County 419-947-1070, OSU Extension Knox County 740-397-0401, or read more online at: https://go.osu.edu/2023osusmallfarmconf

Ohio Forage and Grasslands meeting announced

The Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council will be hosting their 2023 Annual Meeting on Friday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Deerassic Park Education Center (14250 Cadiz Road Cambridge, Ohio 43725). The 2023 meeting theme is “Feeding Forages ↔ Forages Feeding Us” and will feature information on how to provide adequate fertility to forages while on a budget, how to create pasture ecosystems that are simultaneously beneficial to livestock and wildlife, cutting edge research from The Ohio State University, and producer insights from local beef, sheep, and dairy farmers. Registration is due by Feb. 10 and can be completed online at: https://ohioforage.com/event/2023-ohio-forage-and-grasslands-council-conference/

