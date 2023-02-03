ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans

The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog

On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months

Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’

Author, activist and educator Dr. Lorene Cary will be this year’s keynote speaker at Montgomery County Community College’s Presidential Symposium on Diversity. In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

