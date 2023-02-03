Read full article on original website
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play in or parents to burn some calories shoveling.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography.
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
D2 Organization Keeping Options Open for Vacant Office Building in Collegeville
1000 Campus Drive, Collegeville, an available office building from D2 Organization. With the office market still facing many uncertainties, East Norriton’s D2 Organization has opted to keep all options open for a vacant office building in Collegeville. Paul Schwedelson reported on the opportunity for the Philadelphia Business Journal. D2...
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
How Ambler Is Beating the Dubious Distinction of ‘Asbestos Capital of the World’
Scrappily resilient Ambler has labored mightily to reinvent itself from an industrial past that once brought with it the distinction of being the “Asbestos Capital of the World.” Michael Frost, of Hidden City, chronicled the area’s transformation that balanced both safety and preservation. The source of the...
Restaurateurs’ Humble Beginnings — Four Dishes Cooked in Insta Pots — Launch Ardmore Success
Levi Hernández and daughter María-José Hernández. When Maria-José Hernández and her father Levi opened Venezuelan restaurant Autana in. in 2020, its operations were humble. But its reputation quickly spread, reported Craig LaBan at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Culinary skill runs is multigenerational the Hernández clan....
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Fortune: Fort Washington’s Toll Brothers Is the No. 1 Most Admired Home Builder Worldwide
For the eighth year running, Toll Brothers — the Fort Washington–headquartered builder of luxury homes — has topped Fortunemagazine’s list of most admired companies of 2023. The distinction recognized the company in the home builder subset of commercial entities worldwide.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Wall Street Journal: Secretive Bala Trading Firm’s TikTok Jackpot Worth Estimated $15B
Susquehanna International Group, an options-trading giant based in Bala Cynwyd, bet big on TikTok and stands to reap the rewards, regardless of the outcome of the struggle between China and the U.S. over the popular video-sharing app, write Rolfe Winkler, Jing Yang, and Alexander Osipovich for The Wall Street Journal.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Town Is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, has become known as a small town just outside of Bucks...
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Fort Washington Site Is Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), a Mass. apartment developer, has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News. The yet-unnamed community will comprise three five-story...
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
Author, activist and educator Dr. Lorene Cary will be this year’s keynote speaker at Montgomery County Community College’s Presidential Symposium on Diversity. In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
North Wales Bed Bath & Beyond One of 87 to Shut Down as Store Nears Bankruptcy
It’s time to say “bye bye” to Bed Bath & Beyond. The home merchandise chain, known for its big blue 20 percent off coupons, is losing three locations in the Philadelphia area, including one store in North Wales. The closure is part of a larger nationwide shutdown...
Wissahickon School District Delays Opening Feb. 13; Students Can Stay Up to Watch Super Bowl LVII
Wissahickon is among the Philadelphia area school districts that are delaying opening next Monday, owing to the Super Bowl. As the Birds face off Feb 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., the game’s broadcast — and the wished-for, hoped-for, prayed-for local celebrations to follow — will most likely stretch into the night.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
